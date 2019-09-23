"Ignite Your Learner Experience" At SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce training that drives operator ROI will be the topic when the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), host "Ignite Your Learner Experience," an invitation-only learning and development workshop at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans next month.

Learning and development experts from Comcast, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and academia will address strategies and tools that encompass the entire training process, including fundamentals of needs identification, planning and delivery, results and record keeping, and more. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Speakers for the event include: Dr. Martha Soehren, Chief Talent Development Officer and Senior Vice President, Comcast and chair of the event; Nancy Murphy, Executive Director, Learning Operations, Cox Communications; Charles Dillard, Manager, Curriculum Development for Charter Communications; Jessica Briskin, Assistant Professor, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; Damien DeBarra, Learning Solutions Director, Interactive Services; Glenn Kenny, Vice President, Business Development, Interactive Services; Micah White, Director of Research & Development, CGS; and more. The speakers will engage in panel discussions and presentations addressing such topics as:

Needs assessment and building of business cases for training within MSO organizations;

Design and development of next-gen training that can drive cable workforce excellence;

Measuring and evaluating the effectiveness of training; and

Informal learning, including on-the-job training, job shadowing and mentoring.

"As cable continues to diversify its service portfolio, workforce training is playing an increasingly important role in ensuring that network performance and customer experiences are optimized," said Soehren. "'Ignite Your Learner Experience' is designed to tackle the most significant issues operators face in building a well-trained workforce."

"Our research has shown that a well-trained workforce can accelerate deployment and can increase customer satisfaction and retention," said Jill Banks, Director, Learning Operations for SCTE•ISBE. "This workshop will provide a view of the tools that are available to help operators implement learning programs that can have a swift and notable impact on ROI."

Sponsored by CSG, CGS and Interactive Services, the learning and development event also will feature a research study that will be conducted to measure the impact of learning experiences, tactics and elements. Results of the study will be made available to all "Ignite Your Learner Experience" attendees.

The largest and premier cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo this year will take place from Monday, Sept. 30 until Thursday, Oct. 3. Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. To register for Cable-Tec Expo, please go to https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/.

