Ignite Your Passion for Pokémon with Ultra PRO's Elite Series: Charizard TCG Accessories!

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a nod to fan-favorite Pokémon Charizard, Ultra PRO proudly presents the Elite Series: Charizard accessory line. It's time to safeguard your most treasured Fire-type decks in both style and with high-quality protection.

Alcove Flip Deck Box® - Embrace the Elegance

Discover the magic of one of your favorite Fire-type Pokémon with Ultra PRO's Alcove Flip Deck Box. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Alcove Flip Deck Box boasts a debossed leatherette finish adorned with captivating foil detailing. With Charizard's fierce presence gracing the exterior, your deck is not only secure but stylish.

9-Pocket and 12-Pocket PRO-Binders® - Unveil the Elegance

Store your favorite Pokémon trading cards in style with the 9-Pocket and 12-Pocket PRO-Binders from the Pokémon Elite Series. Adorned with a captivating Charizard silhouette design, PRO-Binders are made with a premium padded leatherette material with a unique foil detailing and feature a matching zipper closure for an extra touch of luxury. Plus, the side-loading pockets ensure that your cards are always protected.

Flame On: Your Pokémon Journey Awaits!

Whether you're a seasoned Trainer or just starting your adventure, these premium Pokémon Trading Card Game accessories are your invitation to immerse yourself in the world of Fire-type Pokémon and elevate your gameplay experience.

About Ultra PRO
Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high-quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com.

