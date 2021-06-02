IgniteTech Announces Hand.com Services Arm

"IgniteTech has hands-down the best services arm in the software industry," said Eric Vaughan, CEO at IgniteTech. "And there's no better way to prove that than to save our customers money on their cloud budget — without them lifting a finger."

The hand.com Cloud Cost Optimization offering harnesses the power of a mature software toolset developed by sister ESW Capital operating companies Virtasant and DevGraph, as well as IgniteTech services. Exemplifying the strength of these tools, one tech giant was able to instantly save over $400 million in AWS costs. It is estimated that nearly one-third of all cloud spending is wasted expense, and doesn't achieve business objectives. Industry wide, that adds up to more than $15 billion in wasted AWS spend in 2020 alone.*

IgniteTech customers are now eligible to leverage the hand.com Cloud Optimization offering completely free, up to an amount of savings equaling 10x their current annual IgniteTech subscription cost. That means customers taking full advantage of this entitlement can save 10x more money than they spend in a year with IgniteTech.

This offering is included as part of the IgniteTech Unlimited program, the groundbreaking, Netflix-style license model that arms all customers with a subscription to the entire IgniteTech enterprise solution portfolio. Managing through the pandemic challenges of 2020, IgniteTech customers deployed over 100 software solutions at no cost through the Unlimited program, driving down costs across their organizations.

For more information, or to get started, visit: hand.com

*Figures drawn from RightScale 2017 State of the Cloud Report via Flexera and AWS earnings reports via Statista

About IgniteTech

Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc. (IgniteTech) is one of the world's most innovative enterprise software companies. Privately held and founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Building on its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live™," IgniteTech grows solely through acquisitions, delivering on the promise to save and stabilize its acquired software, innovate and transform products via the AWS cloud, and add Unlimited value through its one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription that includes all products in IgniteTech's solution suites. Visit ignitetech.com .

About ESW Capital LLC

Based in Austin, Texas, Enterprise Software (ESW) Capital has honed a finely-tuned methodology focused on buying, strengthening and growing innovative business software companies. By taking advantage of its unique operating development platforms, ESW revitalizes its acquisitions for sustainable success while making customer satisfaction a top priority. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as IgniteTech, Trilogy, Crossover, Aurea and Avolin.

