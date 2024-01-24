Ignitho announces partnership with H2O to provide industry first AI capabilities

The strategic partnership will enable rapid deployment of AI services using domain-specific GenAI Accelerators

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignitho Technologies, a leading AI-led digital engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership with H2O.ai, the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider. This collaboration aims to accelerate the implementation of AI services and accelerators for enterprise clients, enabling them to unlock the full potential of GenAI and drive business growth.

The partnership between Ignitho and H2O.ai will focus on delivering industry-first AI capabilities that solve the last mile of AI adoption and LLM challenges faced by enterprise organizations. Ignitho's AI accelerators, powered by H2O.ai AI Cloud, will enable enterprises to reduce implementation times from months to as little as two weeks, fostering innovation and data-driven growth, ensuring AI becomes an integral part of an organization's operations, culture, and digital transformation.

Today, enterprises have a crucial need to accelerate not only the generation of insights, but also how they can leverage those insights for real-time business decision making and customer experiences using AI. H2O.ai lets organizations own their own models and brings together the super powers of both predictive and Generative AI with Enterprise h2oGPTe.

Ignitho's partnership with H2O.ai elevates its services in Data & AI, Product Engineering, and Cloud & Cybersecurity. By integrating H2O GenAI solutions into Ignitho's industry-specific AI accelerators, enterprises benefit from enhanced data-driven decision-making and strengthened security measures, ultimately gaining a competitive edge in their industries.

Ashin Antony, CTO of Ignitho, said, " I'm thrilled about our new partnership with H2O.ai. This collaboration promises to drive innovation, expand our service offerings, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients, solidifying our position as a leader in the AI sector."

"We are excited about this partnership with Ignitho because it aligns with our mission to democratize AI and make it accessible to everyone," said Wivian Sant'Ana, VP of Partnerships and Channels Americas of H2O.ai. "By integrating our GenAI solutions with Ignitho's industry-specific accelerators, we can help enterprises adopt AI faster and more efficiently, leading to better business outcomes. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and growth in the AI sector."

The AI cloud services from H2O.ai are the right fit for Ignitho's AI accelerators such as Intelligent Data Accelerator (IDA) and industry specific Customer Data Platform Accelerator (CDP). The IDA for Media uses AI and dramatically reduces the time taken to process incoming campaigns, clickstream, and other data files by ~60%. The CDP accelerator comes with prebuilt AI models and supports quick data integration and API availability for last mile integration of AI insights.

About Ignitho:

Ignitho provides AI led digital Engineering solutions to help clients unlock the power of data and AI to innovate faster and deliver seamless customer interactions, actionable insights and business growth. Established and led by industry leaders from tier-1 IT services firms, we have a track record of delivering results to leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. The company has delivery centers in Richmond Virginia, Costa Rica, London UK, Bengaluru, and Chennai, India. Ignitho Tribes - the Center of Excellences at Ignitho develops market-leading solutions in collaboration with enterprise technology partners.

Media Contact:

Mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 888 667 8960

SOURCE Ignitho Technologies