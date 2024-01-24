Ignitho announces partnership with H2O to provide industry first AI capabilities

News provided by

Ignitho Technologies

24 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The strategic partnership will enable rapid deployment of AI services using domain-specific GenAI Accelerators

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignitho Technologies, a leading AI-led digital engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership with H2O.ai, the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider. This collaboration aims to accelerate the implementation of AI services and accelerators for enterprise clients, enabling them to unlock the full potential of GenAI and drive business growth.

The partnership between Ignitho and H2O.ai will focus on delivering industry-first AI capabilities that solve the last mile of AI adoption and LLM challenges faced by enterprise organizations. Ignitho's AI accelerators, powered by H2O.ai AI Cloud, will enable enterprises to reduce implementation times from months to as little as two weeks, fostering innovation and data-driven growth, ensuring AI becomes an integral part of an organization's operations, culture, and digital transformation.

Today, enterprises have a crucial need to accelerate not only the generation of insights, but also how they can leverage those insights for real-time business decision making and customer experiences using AI. H2O.ai lets organizations own their own models and brings together the super powers of both predictive and Generative AI with Enterprise h2oGPTe.

Ignitho's partnership with H2O.ai elevates its services in Data & AI, Product Engineering, and Cloud & Cybersecurity. By integrating H2O GenAI solutions into Ignitho's industry-specific AI accelerators, enterprises benefit from enhanced data-driven decision-making and strengthened security measures, ultimately gaining a competitive edge in their industries.

Ashin Antony, CTO of Ignitho, said, " I'm thrilled about our new partnership with H2O.ai. This collaboration promises to drive innovation, expand our service offerings, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients, solidifying our position as a leader in the AI sector."

"We are excited about this partnership with Ignitho because it aligns with our mission to democratize AI and make it accessible to everyone," said Wivian Sant'Ana, VP of Partnerships and Channels Americas of H2O.ai. "By integrating our GenAI solutions with Ignitho's industry-specific accelerators, we can help enterprises adopt AI faster and more efficiently, leading to better business outcomes. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and growth in the AI sector."

The AI cloud services from H2O.ai are the right fit for Ignitho's AI accelerators such as Intelligent Data Accelerator (IDA) and industry specific Customer Data Platform Accelerator (CDP). The IDA for Media uses AI and dramatically reduces the time taken to process incoming campaigns, clickstream, and other data files by ~60%. The CDP accelerator comes with prebuilt AI models and supports quick data integration and API availability for last mile integration of AI insights.

About Ignitho: 

Ignitho provides AI led digital Engineering solutions to help clients unlock the power of data and AI to innovate faster and deliver seamless customer interactions, actionable insights and business growth. Established and led by industry leaders from tier-1 IT services firms, we have a track record of delivering results to leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. The company has delivery centers in Richmond Virginia, Costa Rica, London UK, Bengaluru, and Chennai, India. Ignitho Tribes - the Center of Excellences at Ignitho develops market-leading solutions in collaboration with enterprise technology partners.

Media Contact:
Mail: [email protected]
Telephone: +1 888 667 8960

SOURCE Ignitho Technologies

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.