Ignitho welcomes back former HCL and LTIMindtree exec as CCO

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignitho Technologies Inc., a leading AI Engineering services company, has appointed Roney Soloman as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Roney will leverage the growing momentum of Ignitho AI, the company's disruptive AI platform, in the US, UK, and European markets. Ignitho AI is gaining significant early mover advantage in the domain of Agentic AI, which analysts like Gartner and McKinsey hail as the game-changer and next frontier in AI-led IT services. With Roney's scale-up expertise, Ignitho aims to solidify its leadership in AI-driven engineering services, targeting $25 million in revenue over the next three years.

Roney brings to Ignitho over three decades of experience as a digital & IT outsourcing leader, with a stellar track record of scaling up business units and strategic partnerships, globally, for companies like HCLTech, Accenture, Cognizant, Mindtree (now LTIMindtree), and NIIT Technologies (now Coforge). His domain knowledge spans multiple industries, including Travel, Logistics, Retail, Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Pharma, and Financial Services. Having been part of Ignitho's founding team, he will now leverage his expertise to define Ignitho's future vision, orchestrate the go-to-market strategy, and manage key client relationships as CCO.

Welcoming back Roney, Joseph Olassa, CEO, Ignitho Technologies Inc., says, "We are excited to welcome Roney onboard to drive our customer success initiatives. Roney was part of the initial team that helped us set up Ignitho, and his return marks a significant milestone for us. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious revenue target and solidifying our position as a leader in AI-driven engineering services." Roney adds, "I am thrilled to return to Ignitho, particularly at this pivotal moment when Ignitho AI is already being hailed as a game-changer in the IT services industry. By bringing together AI Agents, POD teams, and client teams, Ignitho AI is significantly enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs. I look forward to building upon this early mover advantage and drive Ignitho's revenue to $25 million in three years."

Ignitho Technologies specializes in AI-driven engineering services, providing businesses with Agentic AI and human expertise needed to boost productivity and reduce operational cost. Ignitho AI, its suite of AI Agents, leverages advanced technologies such as LLMs, Machine Learning and Gen AI to enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and drive business growth for its clients. It is backed by industry and tech experts with a track record of delivering results to global enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies. Ignitho Inc. is US headquartered in Tampa, FL, and is a Nuivio Ventures Inc. portfolio company.

