Ignitho's Disruptive Agentic AI Platform Hailed As A Game Changer In IT Services

TAMPA, Fla. and CHENNAI, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignitho Technologies Inc., a leading AI Engineering services company, is riding high on the strong market demand for its suite of AI Agents, christened Ignitho AI. Industry analysts are predicting a big jump in AI platform budgets and Ignitho is an early mover in this emerging market opportunity, unlocking the power of Agentic AI, LLMs, Machine Learning and Gen AI. Ignitho AI is being hailed as a game-changer by large enterprises in the USA and UK markets who have implemented its suite of AI Agents. These enterprises are seeing productivity boost and cost reductions, while also complementing the human expertise of their teams and Ignitho's POD teams.

Ignitho is backed by industry experts from leading tech companies with a track record of delivering results to global enterprises including Fortune 500 companies. Ignitho AI is built using state-of-the-art AI Agentic models and leverages ChatGPT, Llama, Gemini, Langchain, and Langsmith. These AI Agents are transparent and auditable, without needing additional tech or tools. They are also secure and safeguard enterprise data against leaks and unauthorized access. These enable Ignitho AI to deliver seamless customer interactions, operational efficiency and business growth for its clients.

On Ignitho AI's early success, Joseph Olassa, CEO, says, "Decades of proven experience of the Ignitho leadership team and our AI Lab in Chennai continues to deliver innovative and disruptive AI solutions for our customers. Our Agentic AI platform is secure and transparent, dismantling the 'black box' conundrum. With Ignitho AI being hailed as a revolutionary platform by our enterprise clients, we have aggressive growth plans with it. The success has made us dream big and take on aggressive target of $25 million revenue in 3 years."

Ashin Antony, CTO, added, "Ignitho AI marks a significant milestone in our journey of technological innovation. Our passion for pushing boundaries has resulted in an AI offering that truly transforms how businesses operate. As an example, in data engineering, our AI agents prevent errors by performing real-time data quality validations and making ETL pipeline adjustments, offering continuous improvement and boosting productivity."

Ignitho Technologies specializes in AI-driven engineering services, providing businesses with Agentic AI and human expertise needed to boost productivity and reduce operational cost. Ignitho AI, its suite of AI Agents, leverages advanced technologies such as LLMs, Machine Learning and Gen AI to enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and drive business growth for its clients. It is backed by industry and tech experts with a track record of delivering results to global enterprises including Fortune 500 companies. Ignitho Inc is US headquartered in Tampa, FL, and is a Nuivio Ventures Inc. portfolio company.

