IgnitHQ, Inc. Launches the Platform the MSP Industry Has Been Waiting For: One Data Model, 80+ Native Modules, and AI That Actually Works

Two years. Zero acquisition. One platform that finally gets it right.

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IgnitHQ, Inc. today announced the public availability of the first MSP operating platform built from scratch on a single, unified data model. No middleware. No bolt-on integrations. No duct tape. Every business function an MSP needs, ticketing, CRM, projects, billing, contracts, compliance, HR and 80+ modules more, all running on one source of truth.

"Every platform in this market was assembled through acquisition. Duct tape under the hood. Forced integrations. Data living in silos. MSP operators deserve better. We built IgnitHQ from scratch so that every module shares one data model. One truth. Everywhere."

— Yaron Baitch, Founder and CEO, IgnitHQ, Inc.

The incumbents grew by acquiring companies and bolting them together. The result is not a platform. It is a collection of disparate systems held together by middleware and integrations that require constant maintenance. IgnitHQ was built on a different premise entirely: 80+ native modules sharing a single data layer from day one, so every part of the business knows what every other part knows, instantly and automatically.

The unified data model also makes the AI worth having. IgnitHQ's AI operates with full context across every module: service delivery, contracts, billing, compliance, HR. Most MSP platforms are adding AI to broken data and calling it intelligent. IgnitHQ operators get something genuinely different.

IgnitHQ, Inc. arrives at launch with paying customers already on-platform, every one of them brought in through peer referrals with zero marketing spend. Founder and CEO Yaron Baitch brings more than 20 years of MSP operational experience to the platform. He serves as CIO of one of the largest dental-focused MSPs in the country, owns and manages DPI, an MSP with offices in Hawaii and Connecticut, and co-founded AuthAir, Inc. in 2013, which was acquired by LogMeIn in 2016. He built IgnitHQ because he lived the problem.

IgnitHQ, Inc. opens for MSP evaluation and onboarding on May 19, 2026. Learn more and request access at www.ignithq.com.

About IgnitHQ, Inc.

IgnitHQ, Inc. is the MSP operating platform built right. Purpose-built on a true unified data model with 80+ native modules, native AI, and native compliance frameworks including HIPAA SRA, CMMC Level 2, PCI DSS, and NIST CSF. No middleware. No forced integrations. One truth, everywhere. IgnitHQ, Inc. is a Delaware Corporation operating in Connecticut.

Media Contact

Eric Keatry

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www.ignithq.com

One truth. Everywhere.

SOURCE IgnitHQ, Inc.