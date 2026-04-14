DELAVAN, Wis., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignition Dealer Services (Ignition), a specialist in customized F&I programs, and Integrity Warranty, a provider of streamlined F&I administration, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership.

The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship focused on strengthening operations and helping dealers improve performance. To mark the milestone, Integrity Warranty named Ignition its "Agency of the Year," recognizing the results the companies have achieved together.

Ignition Dealer Services and Integrity Warranty Expand Partnership to Set a New Standard for Dealer Performance

Due to the partnership, Ignition has expanded its national footprint by adding more than 200 dealer rooftops nationwide. With the expertise in reinsurance and analytics, Ignition Dealer Services has accelerated Integrity Warranty's ability to expand into dealer groups, driving scalable growth and delivering consistent, data-backed performance across the network. Together, those milestones reflect the partnership's growing reach, its ability to support a broader range of dealers, and its value in helping dealers improve performance through a more scalable and strategic F&I model.

"Our focus has always been to remove friction from the process and give dealers a model that works in the real world," said Corey Schachter, National Sales Director of Integrity Warranty. "Partnering with Ignition strengthens that foundation by adding the strategic depth and training dealers need as their operations grow."

Together, the companies now deliver a more consultative approach to dealer support. Integrity Warranty drives rapid adoption and simplified processes, while Ignition provides mentorship and strategic guidance that help dealers manage more complex engagements and sustain long-term improvement.

"Dealers face a more complex operating environment, and execution inside F&I has a direct impact on profitability and long-term customer value," said Steven Cegelka, COO of Ignition Dealer Services. "Through this partnership, we bring together strategy, development and training with a platform built to scale, giving dealers a clearer path to consistent growth and stronger performance."

This expanded partnership positions both companies to help dealers respond to rising costs and changing financing conditions with greater consistency, stronger execution and lasting value.

About Ignition Dealer Services

Ignition Dealer Services has a highly skilled team of agents with deep automotive retail experience. With a fully customizable suite of services, Ignition builds programs tailored to meet specific business needs. The company prioritizes delivering exceptional service to dealer partners while strengthening dealership F&I performance through training, support and strategic guidance.

About Integrity Warranty

Integrity operates on a simple premise: every pre-owned vehicle carries uncertainty, and confidence is what closes the deal. By delivering reliable, easy-to-understand coverage solutions, Integrity equips dealers with a powerful tool to protect their customers and strengthen trust at the point of sale. Integrity's streamlined approach ensures buyers have peace of mind when the unexpected happens, while enabling dealers to drive growth, increase retention, and build long-term customer relationships that extend well beyond the initial purchase.

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SOURCE Ignition Dealer Services and Integrity Warranty