Ignition Point Partners Launches to Provide Outsourced Expertise to Enhance Advisor-Recruiting and Acquisition Platforms for Independent Broker-Dealers and Registered Investment Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignition Point Partners today announced its launch as a comprehensive consultancy that provides outsourced expertise to heads of business development and CEOs focused on evaluating and increasing their recruiting and acquisition efforts. Ignition Point brings together two of the top consultants focused on financial advisor movement – Jeff Nash, CEO of BridgeMark Strategies, and Steve Pirigyi, CEO of The Higher Line – under the mission of supporting IBD and RIA firms in accelerating the quantity and quality of recruiting results.

Jeff Nash, Partner at Ignition Point Partners, said, "With the intensifying 'recruiting wars' between firms underway, IBDs and RIAs face rising pressures to significantly improve their recruiting results, even as recruiting costs and other expenses continue to increase. We have formed Ignition Point to address what has become one of the largest pain points in the independent wealth management space today: Recruiting high quality advisors that are a strong strategic and cultural fit and doing so on a continuous basis, while not breaking the proverbial bank in the process."

Mr. Nash continued, "Many IBDs and RIAs have already been reaping the benefits of outsourcing high-cost functions to seasoned professional services providers in other areas of their business – including technology, compliance and marketing. We believe that outsourcing the leadership expertise in advisor recruiting is the next logical trend for the independent wealth management industry, and Ignition Point is ahead of the curve in helping firms maximize growth opportunities in this regard."

Ignition Point provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting and consulting services that position executives at client firms to better understand their strengths and the opportunities to attract and win prospective advisors with confidence. Specific services include:

Marketplace benchmarking

Recruiter optimization

Sales enablement

Business development process enhancement

Mr. Pirigyi said, "There is a highly competitive recruiting marketplace in today's wealth management space, so IBDs and RIAs are always looking for an advantage in terms of bringing the best advisors onto their platforms. This can be through more timely market intelligence, better recruitment processes, more attractive service offerings and incentives, or all of the above. Jeff and I provide the executives we work with the extra support they need to make their recruiting operations more efficient and effective, thus setting their firms apart from all others as they compete for advisors."

Mr. Nash formed BridgeMark Strategies in 2017 as an advisor-centric consulting and recruiting firm aimed at working with financial advisors to navigate their next transition, be it a move between independent broker-dealer or RIA platforms, establishing their own RIA, selling or buying a practice or maximizing growth opportunities by recruiting new advisors to their business.

Mr. Pirigyi established The Higher Line in 2018 to provide private executive coaching services to remote sales and business development professionals as well as recruitment of business development executives in the IBD and RIA spaces.

Both BridgeMark Strategies and The Higher Line will continue to operate as usual, as separate businesses under their own brands, professional teams and existing strategies.

Launched in 2020, Ignition Point Partners brings together more than 40 years of combined experience and knowledge between its two founders Jeff Nash and Steve Pirigyi to help independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisors more effectively recruit advisors. Among other services, the firm offers marketplace benchmarking, recruiter optimization, sales enablement and business development process enhancement. For more information, please visit https://www.ignitionpointpartners.com.

BridgeMark Strategies is a financial advisor-centric M&A and transition consulting firm specializing on behalf of financial advisors in evaluating broker-dealers, RIAs, custodians and aggregators. BridgeMark's unique approach and expertise help advisors with the three critical criteria of their decision: Feel, Fit and Financials.

With unparalleled, decades-long relationships across the retail financial advice industry, BridgeMark is focused on serving the best interests of its advisor clients by helping them understand their long-term growth goals, find the best platform provider to support those goals and execute a plan to achieve those goals. From consulting with advisors on broker-dealer changes to next-level transition planning to comprehensive M&A deal facilitation, BridgeMark serves as a strategic partner with an emphasis on unbiased research and results. For more information, please visit https://www.bridgemarkstrategies.com.

The Higher Line LLC was founded in 2018 by Steve Pirigyi, a seasoned wealth management professional who worked for LPL Financial for 25 years, most recently serving as that firm's executive vice president for business development. The Higher Line offers private coaching services to remote sales and business development professionals as well as recruitment executives at independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisors. For more information please visit https://www.thehigherline.com.

