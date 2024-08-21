First Quantitative Market Study Forecasts Fusion Electricity Generation, Market Size through 2050

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ignition Research, a leading market analysis firm for next-generation energy solutions and their applications, is announcing the availability of its Fusion Energy Worldwide Demand Market Report. The first instance of Ignition Research's New Energy Market Report Series, this report is the first quantitative market study of the fusion space that forecasts worldwide demand for electricity from fusion energy. The report also explores the various factors that drive the imminent electricity gap from both the demand and supply side, as well as how the variance in these factors impacts electricity demand and supply in different regions of the world.

"Although there is significant data about fusion energy demand and drivers, there was a lack of a true forecast, as information was disparate and required correlation, assessment, and analysis," said Mike Heumann, Principal Analyst for Ignition Research. "As a team who has built market projections before for a number of emerging markets, Ignition Research understands the difficulties that startups have raising funding without proper market forecasts – and we are more than excited to provide our comprehensive Fusion Energy Worldwide Demand Market Report to the fusion energy market, and to the ecosystem that will make the fusion market happen."

Ignition's Research methodology for producing the Fusion Energy Worldwide Demand Market Report is to utilize data sets from government and international agencies such as the United States Energy Information Agency (US-EIA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) that are internally consistent and provide worldwide coverage. Ignition Research then modifies those data sets to reflect recent changes in electricity demand, such as those from the growth in the use of electric vehicles (EVs); the rapid growth in the number, size, and energy consumption from data centers; and similar factors. The company also modifies the electricity generation provided from existing sources such as renewables (solar, wind, hydro, biomass, etc.) and fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, etc.) to reflect environmental, scaling, and supply chain issues that will impact these electricity sources. The result is a study whose results are both consistent and traceable to well-validated data sets.

"As an industry trade association working to facilitate the generation and growth of cleantech companies and jobs in North America, we wholeheartedly support the work of Ignition Research on this report," said Mel Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CleanTech Alliance. "Fusion energy is one of the paths to the affordable, clean energy that is desperately needed in the world. Having a realistic forecast of the fusion market's size helps enable our member companies to gain the private funding, government support, and industry participation required to make fusion energy a reality."

The key findings from the Ignition Research Fusion Energy Worldwide Demand Market Report include the following:

Demand for electricity worldwide will grow by 79 percent between 2022 and 2050, due to increased EV charging, and the increased electricity demand from data centers.

24 percent of the world's electricity will be provided by fusion energy by 2050, requiring the construction of up to 1,512 1GW fusion electricity plants between now and then.

The market for fusion energy (plant construction and equipment, not including ongoing operational costs) will reach $1 trillion USD by 2050.

"I have been looking for a report like this on the fusion energy market for some time," said Shaun Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer for Peak Nano. "Having third-party data to explain new market opportunities to investors is critical, and this report provides exactly what we need to do that. The use of multiple scenarios with different driving factors also helps our company track what is happening versus the forecast, enabling us to anticipate and evolve our approach as the market inevitably changes over time."

The Ignition Research Fusion Energy Worldwide Demand Market Report will be available on August 27, 2024. To get a prospectus for the report and Ignition Research's other offerings, please reach out to Ignition Research through the "Order The Report" contact form at https://ignitionresearch.com/reports-fusion-energy-worldwide-demand-market-report/.

About Ignition Research

Ignition Research was founded to advance next-generation energy markets and to explore the evolution of energy consumption. We aim to provide insights and actionable data to enable commercial and government leaders to make intelligent strategic investments to address our planet's energy needs. We do this with market sizing forecasts, expert analysis, realistic business models, and pragmatic perspectives to enable "social license" to facilitate market transitions to occur and be profitable for all. The Ignition Research team comprises experts in energy and technology segments, partnership development, and market analysis with over 40 years of industry expertise in power systems, energy storage, EVs/EV charging networks, AI/Cloud, renewable energy, and government affairs. For more information, please visit www.ignitionresearch.com.

