Igniton Wins Three 2025 Visionary Awards

BOULDER, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Igniton is proud to announce that it has been honored with three 2025 COVR Visionary Awards from the Coalition of Visionary Resources, a trade association serving the Mind-Body-Spirit marketplace. Igniton won for Online Retailer (Gold), Personal Products (Silver) and for Transformational Products (Bronze).

Igniton is proud to announce that it has been honored with three 2025 COVR Visionary Awards Post this 2025 Visionary Online Retailer - Gold Award Winner

The Coalition of Visionary Awards recognize innovation, excellence, and meaningful contributions to the advancement of wellness, consciousness, personal growth, and transformational products. Receiving recognition in three separate categories highlights the growing impact of Igniton's technology to quantum-enhanced wellness.

Igniton's proprietary technology utilizes ignitons—neutral, subatomic quasi-particles embedded into health and wellness formulations through advanced cold plasma and laser-photonics processes. The company's flagship products, IgniCognition™ and IgniLongevity™, are designed to support cognitive performance, memory, biofield coherence, and healthy stress-response markers.

Three university studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals have reported improvements in memory of 80% in 30 days; as well as significant lifts in attention, reaction speed, and healthy stress and inflammation biomarkers when compared to placebo and non-enhanced formulations. These studies continue to support Igniton's mission of integrating scientific innovation with a broader understanding of human potential.

"We are honored to receive recognition from the COVR community," said Ashley Grace, Igniton CMO. "These awards reflect our commitment to advancing wellness through innovation, clinical validation, and a technology vision that bridges science, consciousness, and human performance."

About Igniton

Igniton is a Colorado-based quantum wellness technology company focused on enhancing human performance through advanced formulation science. Its products, including IgniLongevity™, IgniCognition™ and new IgniREM Sleep™ and IgniPeptide™ are part of a comprehensive platform designed to support the body's natural systems. Igniton integrates principles from neuroscience, bioenergetics, and advanced molecular enhancement technologies to develop next-generation performance solutions. Igniton is ⅔ owned by Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), the streaming media service for consciousness programming.

Media Contact:

Ashley Grace

Chief Marketing Officer Igniton, Inc.

[email protected]

https://igniton.com

SOURCE Igniton Inc.