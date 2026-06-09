Igniton Expands Quantum Wellness Platform with Launch of IgniREM Sleep™ and IgniPeptide Eye Serum™

New products support sleep quality, recovery, and skin vitality through advanced quantum-enhanced formulations

BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Igniton, a leader in emerging quantum wellness technologies, today announced the launch of two new products: IgniREM Sleep™, a sleep-support formula designed to increase REM sleep which is important for mental recovery, and IgniPeptide Eye Serum™, a topical eye serum formulated to support skin vitality and visible rejuvenation.

Advancing the Next Generation of Wellness

IgniREM Sleep and IgniPeptide Eye Serum

The introduction of IgniREM Sleep and IgniPeptide Eye Serum marks a step in Igniton's broader mission to develop a comprehensive quantum wellness technology platform—one that goes beyond traditional supplementation to support the body's natural systems at a foundational level.

"Igniton is not just building products—we are building a new category," said Ashley Grace, Chief Marketing Officer at Igniton. "By combining advanced formulation science with our proprietary enhancement processes, we aim to support how the body functions, adapts, and recovers over time."

Product Highlights

IgniREM Sleep

A targeted nighttime formula designed to support:

Increased REM sleep for mental recovery

Sleep quality and duration

Restorative recovery processes

Relaxation and stress balance

By supporting the body's natural sleep cycle, IgniREM Sleep helps optimize one of the most critical pillars of cognitive health, longevity, and overall well-being.

IgniPeptide Eye Serum

A premium topical formulation designed to support:

Skin hydration and elasticity

Reduction in the appearance of fine lines

Less puffiness and dark circles around the eyes

A refreshed, revitalized appearance

A New Frontier in Human Performance

Igniton's technology is rooted in advanced research exploring how biological systems are influenced at an energetic level through proprietary quantum-enhancement processes using subatomic quasi-particles known as ignitons. Results have demonstrated meaningful differences between enhanced and non-enhanced formulations in areas such as cognitive performance and stress response.

About Igniton

Igniton is a Colorado-based quantum wellness technology company focused on enhancing human performance through advanced formulation science. Its products, including IgniLongevity™, IgniCognition™ and now IgniREM Sleep™ and IgniPeptide Eye Serum™ are part of a comprehensive platform designed to support the body's natural systems. Igniton integrates principles from neuroscience, bioenergetics, and advanced molecular enhancement technologies to develop next-generation performance solutions. Igniton is ⅔ owned by Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), the streaming media service for consciousness programming.

Media Contact

Ashley Grace

Chief Marketing Officer

Igniton, Inc.

[email protected]

https://igniton.com

Disclaimer

This product is intended to support general wellness and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding emerging wellness technologies and product performance.

SOURCE Igniton Inc.