Czech Olympian Petr Svoboda Credits Igniton for Help in Setting Masters World Record, Marking Extraordinary Comeback After Severe Injury

BOULDER, Colo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Olympian and European Indoor Champion Petr Svoboda has set a new Masters (M40) world-level performance in the 60-meter hurdles (7.78 sec.), completing a remarkable return to elite competition after a severe injury and more than a decade after his peak international career. His starting reaction time was one of the best in the race, beating those half his age.

Petr Svoboda sets new Masters Division World Record in 60M Hurdles

The performance represents not only a world-class athletic achievement, but a powerful example of what is possible at the intersection of discipline, recovery, and modern performance science.

From Uncertainty to World Record

Following a significant injury, Svoboda faced a period of uncertainty about his future in sport. At one point, he questioned whether he might lose his leg and certainly had doubts about being able to return to competitive racing. Instead, after a focused year of rehabilitation and performance rebuilding, he achieved the fastest performance ever recorded in his age category.

Rebuilding and Resilience

Svoboda's comeback was built on a comprehensive approach that included:

Neuromuscular retraining

Mobility and strength restoration

Recovery optimization

Consistent, disciplined training

As part of this process, he was supported by Igniton™, incorporating both IgniCognition™ and IgniLongevity™ into his daily routine. Reflecting on his journey, Svoboda shared:

"There was a moment after my injury when I honestly wasn't sure if I would ever walk again, much less race. To come back and perform at this level, and to set a world record in my category, is something I'm incredibly grateful for.

I want to thank Igniton for their support throughout this process. IgniLongevity and IgniCognition became a consistent part of my daily routine, and I felt they played a significant role in helping me stay on track during a very demanding year of training and recovery.

This achievement is the result of many factors, but having the right support system made all the difference."

Supporting Performance Through Modern Bioenergetics

IgniLongevity and IgniCognition are formulated with advanced compounds selected to support:

Neural speed

Cellular energy production

Metabolic efficiency

Stress resilience

Overall performance readiness

The formulations include ingredients such as Nicotinamide Ribose, Resveratrol, PQQ, Citicoline, Alpha-GPC, NADH and other compounds studied as nootropics and for their role in supporting energy metabolism, recovery and healthy aging.

The ingredients in Igniton products are enhanced using a proprietary quantum-charging process that features high-vacuum chambers, cold plasma and laser-photonic systems; designed to enhance ingredient effectiveness for improved molecular integrity and optimized functional performance. University trials published in peer-reviewed journals support superior performance for Igniton formulations.

A Milestone in Cognitive and Physical Performance

The 60-meter hurdles is one of the most neurologically demanding events in athletics, requiring:

Rapid reaction time

Precise coordination

High-speed motor control

Split-second decision-making

Svoboda's performance demonstrates that these capabilities can be maintained at an elite level well beyond traditional expectations.

Redefining the Limits of Age and Performance

"Petr's achievement reflects a broader shift in how we think about longevity and human performance," said Igniton CMO, Ashley Grace. "It highlights what is possible when training, recovery, and advanced performance strategies are aligned."

As interest in metabolic longevity and human optimization continues to grow, performances like Svoboda's are redefining expectations for what athletes can achieve across decades.

About Igniton

Igniton is a Colorado-based quantum wellness technology company focused on enhancing human performance through advanced formulation science. Its products, including IgniLongevity and IgniCognition, are designed to support memory, focus, mental speed, stress resilience, recovery and overall vitality.

Igniton integrates principles from neuroscience, bioenergetics, and advanced molecular enhancement technologies to develop next-generation performance solutions.

Media Contact

Ashley Grace

Chief Marketing Officer

Igniton, Inc.

[email protected]

https://igniton.com

Disclaimer

This product is intended to support general wellness and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

SOURCE Igniton Inc.