Ignium Launches Electric Fuel America to Deliver Secure, American-Made High Energy Density Batteries and Chargers

MESA, Ariz. , May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignium today announced the official launch of Electric Fuel America (EFA), a new U.S.-based company dedicated to the domestic design, development, and manufacturing of advanced batteries, chargers, and power accessories for defense customers.

Electric Fuel America is building world-class manufacturing capabilities in the United States, leveraging Epsilor's proven high energy density battery technology, R&D, and established manufacturing processes. This initiative establishes a secure, NDAA-compliant domestic supply of critical energy storage and power solutions for applications across air, land, sea, and space domains.

Electric Fuel America is focused on developing and manufacturing innovative energy density storage and power solutions to support next-generation Department of War requirements, while also supporting proven products already widely used across the U.S. military and defense industry, aligned with the Department of War's priorities for domestic sourcing and resilient supply chains.

The new Electric Fuel America facility is located in Mesa, Arizona. David Weston has been appointed President of Electric Fuel America and will lead all U.S. operations.

"Electric Fuel America represents Ignium's commitment to strengthening U.S. defense industrial capabilities in battery manufacturing," said David Weston. "We are building a secure, compliant, and scalable American manufacturing operation to serve our nation's defense needs."

Electric Fuel America will make its official public debut at Xponential 2026, taking place May 11–14 in Detroit.

About Ignium: Ignium is a leading merchant provider of mission-critical subsystems to the U.S. and allied industrial base. The company operates a portfolio of established, IP-driven businesses across three core weapon systems verticals – Software, Power, and Energetics & Pyrotechnics. Ignium supports the full program lifecycle from development through deployment and sustainment. Headquartered in the United States, Ignium maintains operations across North America and Europe, with more than 1,500 employees, and is backed by Albion River. For more information, please visit ignium.com.

About Electric Fuel America: Electric Fuel America (EFA), a subsidiary of Ignium, specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of high energy density batteries, chargers, and accessories in the United States. Built on innovative manufacturing practices and leveraging proven battery technology, EFA delivers secure, NDAA-compliant energy storage and power solutions to support customers operating in air, land, sea, and space. For more information, please visit ElectricFuelAmerica.com.

Epsilor: https://www.epsilor.com/

Contact:

Christine Burke [email protected] 602.856.9455

SOURCE Ignium