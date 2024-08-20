IGNTD Partners with King County, WA to Provide a Reentry Portal for Substance Use Support to Former Inmates

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNTD , a personalized online addiction recovery system and support community, today announced that it will provide access to its virtual substance use recovery system and support community to King County Jail Health Services' Release Coordinators and Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) inmates during reentry. IGNTD is the sub-awardee of the Second Chance Act Pay for Success Reentry Initiative .

"The incarcerated community faces numerous challenges when entering society and substance abuse creates additional hurdles these individuals must overcome. At IGNTD, we believe you have to go to the core of a person's belief structure and life experience to truly fix their addiction," said Adi Jaffe, Ph.D, Founder and CEO of IGNTD. "We've designed a completely virtual addiction recovery system and support community that is personalized to an individual's changing needs. By partnering with King County Jail and Washington State Department of Corrections, we can provide critical access to technology that will take away one less hurdle for these individuals during their return to life outside the walls."

Introduced in 2008, the Second Chance Act aims to reduce recidivism, increase public safety, and improve the outcome and quality of life of individuals reentering society after incarceration. Many incarcerated people struggle with significant substance use disorders. In Washington state, approximately sixty percent of those incarcerated have known or suspected substance use disorders at intake.

For this initiative, IGNTD developed the portal to specifically serve departments of corrections. The portal for King County will provide evidence-based, online, 24/7 substance use disorder care and access to individual and group coaching, support services, and case management. The system and community were designed to align with the Principles of Drug Abuse Treatment for Criminal Justice Populations.

"Substance use disorder is complex, and we know there is not one simple solution. That is why we are committed to connecting people to multiple resources that will allow them to seek treatment and get on the path to recovery. This includes those people leaving jails and prisons who may be looking for ongoing support as they navigate returning to King County and their communities," said Dwight Dively, Director of Performance Strategy and Budget, King County, WA. "We know obstacles exist to accessing health services, and this grant allows us to partner with IGNTD to bring telehealth service that supports treatment and recovery anytime, anywhere."

The portal will leverage IGNTD's Smart Personalized Adaptive Recovery System (SPARx) – an easy-to-use, interactive, discrete, shame-free, and affordable recovery platform. IGNTD is the first recovery platform that learns clients' needs as they change and adapts to their current moods and struggles.

IGNTD's services are available to King County participants from June 2024 through December 2027. To learn more about IGNTD's work under the Second Chance Act Pay for Success Reentry Initiative, visit our blog .

About IGNTD

IGNTD is a personalized online addiction recovery system and support community. More than 4,000 people have found freedom from addiction through the IGNTD SPARx platform. IGNTD has touched the lives of more than 30,000 people impacted by addiction through online presentations, virtual workshops, and more. To learn more and sign up, visit www.igntd.com .

