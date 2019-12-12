IGNW Honored As One Of The Top 5 Best Places To Work In 2020, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNW, a top provider of Digital Transformation and Cloud Native Solutions has been honored in the elite Top 5 of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.

"IGNW is extremely honored to be recognized by its employees one of the greatest places to work, and is appreciative that Glass Door enables employee to employer transparency," said Andrew Cadwell, CEO of IGNW. "Our people and culture are our differentiator and the face of our company. Making sure that they are put first is one of our most important core values."

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer . "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work are determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About IGNW

At IGNW, we use our deep technical insights, market knowledge and rock-solid reputation, creating exceptional digital outcomes for people and companies every day. IGNW clients, partners, employees and consultants choose IGNW because we tackle the toughest digital problems, create superior outcomes, and we care deeply about people while we do it.

