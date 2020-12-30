iGov Announces Retirement SVP of HR

RESTON, Va., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov's Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Kim Schmitt, will retire at the end of 2020 after serving with dedication for 16 years with the company, announced Michael Tyrrell, President and COO.

Schmitt worked in tandem with the iGov Executive Team to ensure that the Human Resource Department was strategically aligned with the company's plan for growth and success, Tyrrell said. Schmitt led the development of HR policies and practices as the company transitioned from product sales to a successful IT Services company supporting our federal customers' mission.

At an internal meeting, Tyrrell credited Schmitt with playing an integral role in shaping iGov's culture and providing a foundation to build a diverse and talented staff at both iGov locations, Reston, VA, and Tampa, FL. During her tenure at iGov, Schmitt achieved her Senior HR Certification and was committed to learning new skills to help employees and the company succeed, Tyrrell said.

"I am grateful to Kim for all that she has accomplished for iGov. Her knowledge of the company, appreciation for our employees, skill at consensus building, and ability to focus on the importance of our work for government customers, made her a trusted leader and colleague." Together with iGov's leadership, Schmitt worked to develop a unified vision and plan for talent management and improving processes for hiring, career development, and retention, Tyrrell said.

The transfer of HR leadership has been completed and iGov recently welcomed Deborah Sutton as Vice President of HR, replacing Schmitt.

About iGov

iGov is a C5ISR Systems Integrator and Value-Added Reseller specializing in delivering mission-centric solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise, and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical C5ISR programs in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems and C5ISR Platform Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com.

