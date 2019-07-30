iGov Awarded U.S. Marine Corps MAGTF Common Handheld (MCH) contract

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc. (iGov), provider of C4ISR systems and support programs, announced today that the U.S. Marine Corps has awarded iGov a Single Award IDIQ to design, develop and produce secure wireless handheld systems for the MAGTF Common Handheld (MCH) contract. The potential contract value is $48M if all options are exercised.

"We are very grateful the Marines entrusted us to deliver this new capability," said Chuck Reiche, iGov's Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development. "The use of mature, Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC)-compliant hardware (HW) and software (SW) will significantly shorten the acquisition cycle. We are pleased to have this opportunity to provide the Marine Corps with a light-weight, secure, rugged mobile computing platform that will significantly impact operations."

Pat Neven, iGov's CEO and Chairman of the Board said, "We continually strive to deliver critical mission-centric tactical IT solutions for the Marine Corps that reduce total cost of ownership as part of our core company mission. We look forward to continuing to support the Marine Corps into the next decade with the award of the MCH contract."

About iGov

iGov is an employee-owned, C5ISR systems integrator and Value-Added Reseller specializing in delivering mission-centric C5 solutions to its government customers. iGov executes full lifecycle enterprise and tactical programs in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Mobility Solutions, Software Development, Communications Systems, and Platform Integration. For more information, please visit www.igov.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stanton

DHS Marketing Group

dana@dhsmarketinggroup.com

Phone: 760.822.9491

SOURCE iGov

Related Links

http://www.igov.com

