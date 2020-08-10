iGov Technologies, Inc Recognized for Defense Security Excellence

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc, provider of C5ISR systems and Value-Added Reseller, announced today that it was awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) 2020 James S. Cogswell Industrial Security Award. The Cogswell Award recognizes industrial security excellence and is given for outstanding achievement in facility security. The Cogswell Award, established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the DoD, recognizes outstanding participation and compliance with the National Industrial Security Program. This is iGov Technologies, Inc's second Cogswell award recognition.

"We are honored that DCSA has recognized iGov Technologies again," said Patrick Neven, CEO, "I am grateful that our team's hard work and commitment to national security has been recognized."

Sixty-one winners were chosen from 12,500 cleared facilities. The rigorous selection criteria include establishing and maintaining a security program that far exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements; providing leadership in establishing best practices; and maintaining the highest standards for security.

"Our 360-degree approach to security starts at the top," said Chuck Reiche, iGov Senior Vice President, "Our Facility Security Officer, Mike Kalinowski, has built a proactive and comprehensive program that has created a strong corporate culture of security."

About iGov

iGov is an C5ISR Lead Systems Integrator (LSI) and Value-Added Reseller (VAR) specializing in delivering mission centric solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise, and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical C5ISR programs in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems and C5ISR Platform Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com.

