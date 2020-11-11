iGov Wins Award Under USSOCOM TREX Contract

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc., provider of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, products, and support programs, announced today it was awarded contract # H92401-21-D-0002 as part of the Targeted Requirement Execution (TREX) multiple award contract for US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers ISR related equipment solutions and related incidental development and/or other services associated with system integration, signal processing capabilities, specialized communication solutions and networks, and hardware and modifications. The period of performance is five years divided into five one-year ordering periods.

iGov will compete with two other small businesses for Delivery Order awards on TREX with a maximum combined ceiling of $780,000,000. Scope of work includes provision of ISR related equipment solutions and related incidental development and/or other services in the areas of system integration, hardware and modifications, specialized communication solutions and networks, and signal processing capabilities. Most of the work will be performed at the contractors' facilities and is expected to be completed by October 2025.