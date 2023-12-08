iGPS Logistics Earns Top Software and Tech Award

News provided by

iGPS Logistics

08 Dec, 2023, 09:01 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics, the nation's leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions featuring its lightweight, recyclable shipping pallets, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Top Software and Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This industry honor spotlights top software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. iGPS won in the Supply Chain Visibility category, in recognition of the company's innovative suite of RFID tools under its proprietary iSUM3 (Intelligent Stock Use and Movements) software platform. iGPS plastic pallets containing integrated RFID technology allow customers to associate crucial product information with the uniquely identified pallet upon which the product is transported.

The iSUM3 software contains a virtual blueprint of all the serialized iGPS pallets a facility holds. Handheld RFID scanners allow users to access the software's dual functionality of generally locating a specific pallet or locating an iGPS pallet when mixed in with non-iGPS plastic pallets. Facility managers can also count and inventory a load of pallets in seconds using the tool, providing not only added visibility but also unparalleled productivity.

iGPS Logistics has won various awards for innovation and sustainability in recent years, and numerous iGPS colleagues have been recognized as supply chain industry leaders.

"We are always grateful to the judges and editors at Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive  for this type of industry recognition," said Jeff Pepperworth, President and CEO of iGPS. "We're hyper-focused on using the latest innovations to bring enhanced visibility and efficiency to the always-moving nationwide supply chain."

About iGPS Logistics:
iGPS Logistics is North America's largest pooler of 48" x 40" CBA-spec plastic shipping pallets. iGPS pallets generate measurable savings in transport expense, reduced product damage, and other operational efficiencies. iGPS' platform is a major advance in supply chain hygiene — a platform that can easily be cleaned. It will not absorb fluids that can lead to contamination and never requires treatment with toxic pesticides or fungicides. 

Measuring at 48" x 40", iGPS' platform enables larger load patterns and is ideally suited for automated environments. And it puts an end to broken boards and protruding nails that can damage equipment, endanger workers, jam production lines and litter workplaces. An independent life cycle analysis has documented that iGPS' solution is better for the environment than both one-way and multiuse wood pallets. iGPS has been named a "Top Green Provider" by Food Logistics, a "Top Green Supply Chain Partner" by Inbound Logistics, and is also a recipient of the Supply and Demand Chain Executive SDCE 100 Award. For more information, please call 1-866-556-8103 or visit www.igps.net

SOURCE iGPS Logistics

