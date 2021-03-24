iGPS Logistics Employees Receive Industry Honors

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics, the nation's leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions featuring its lightweight, 100% recyclable shipping pallets, has announced two new industry honors.

The company's Executive Leadership Team has been recognized by Supply and Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) as a recipient of its 2021 "Pros to Know" award for teams, and Cory Lehman, Director of Asset Management at iGPS, has been named by Food Logistics as a winner of its 2021 "Rock Stars of the Supply Chain" award.

These annual awards were established to recognize individuals and teams for outstanding contributions to the global logistics and supply chain industry.

In awarding the Pros to Know recognition, SDCE recognized iGPS not only for its continued business growth and exceptional customer service, but also for the leadership team's efforts to keep employees safe, motivated, and engaged throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cory Lehman, meanwhile, was recognized by Food Logistics for spearheading new programs to help iGPS customers meet their business and sustainability goals.

Of the Pros to Know award, iGPS President and CEO Jeff Pepperworth said, "I am grateful to the judges at SDCE for this honor. Not because I feel I am personally deserving of any accolades, but because I believe my dedicated teammates should be acknowledged for their leadership in building a strong team mentality throughout the company."

Pepperworth added, "I am also proud to congratulate Cory on his well-deserved recognition as a supply chain industry 'Rock Star.' With dedicated and talented team members like Cory — as well as my colleagues on the Executive Leadership Team — working together on behalf of our customers, I'm confident we'll see continued positive momentum in 2021."

About iGPS Logistics: iGPS Logistics is North America's only pooler of 48" x 40" CBA-spec plastic shipping pallets. iGPS pallets generate measurable savings in transport expense, reduced product damage, and other operational efficiencies. iGPS' platform is a major advance in supply chain hygiene — a platform that can easily be cleaned. It will not absorb fluids that can lead to contamination and never requires treatment with toxic pesticides or fungicides.

Measuring at 48" x 40", iGPS' platform enables larger load patterns and is ideally suited for automated environments. And it puts an end to broken boards and protruding nails that can damage equipment, endanger workers, jam production lines and litter workplaces. An independent life cycle analysis has documented that iGPS' solution is better for the environment than both one-way and multiuse wood pallets. iGPS has been named a "Top Green Provider" by Food Logistics, a "Top Green Supply Chain Partner" by Inbound Logistics, and is also a recipient of the Supply and Demand Chain Executive SDCE 100 Award. For more information, please call 1-866-556-8103 or visit www.igps.net .

SOURCE iGPS Logistics