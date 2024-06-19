iGPS Logistics Receives Two Awards for Industry Excellence

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics, the nation's leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions featuring its lightweight, recyclable shipping pallets, continues to make headlines as an award-winning player in the supply chain industry. The company was recently named the recipient of a 2024 Top Food Chain Technology award by Food Shippers of America, and iGPS was also announced as repeat honoree on the Inbound Logistics G75 Award winners list.

The Top Food Chain Technology awards program identifies standouts in the food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management industry. Managed by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America, the program highlights technology platforms and the innovators that create them to help food shippers be more aware of all the options available to them in the industry.

The G75 award, which iGPS has garnered for the past several years, is limited to 75 supply chain industry leaders focused on environmental sustainability. This recognition is based on the exceptional features and benefits of the iGPS plastic pallet, as well as the company's environmentally friendly pallet pooling ecosystem. The iGPS pallet is recyclable and about 35 percent lighter than comparable wood-block pallets, making it less costly to ship with fewer greenhouse emissions.

"We are pleased and grateful to be honored by both Food Chain Digest and Inbound Logistics," said iGPS Logistics President and CEO Jeff Pepperworth. "Organizations throughout the supply chain continue to recognize the considerable value of the iGPS plastic pallet pooling model, as well as the environmental sustainability of our solutions. I am grateful to our hard-working team members for making these exciting honors possible."

About iGPS Logistics: iGPS Logistics is North America's largest pooler of 48" x 40" CBA-spec plastic shipping pallets. iGPS pallets generate measurable savings in transport expenses, reduced product damage, and other operational efficiencies. iGPS' platform is a major advance in supply chain hygiene — a platform that can easily be cleaned. It will not absorb fluids that can lead to contamination and never requires treatment with toxic pesticides or fungicides.

Measuring 48" x 40", iGPS' platform enables larger load patterns and is ideally suited for automated environments. It puts an end to broken boards and protruding nails that can damage equipment, endanger workers, jam production lines, and litter workplaces. An independent life cycle analysis has documented that iGPS' solution is better for the environment than both one-way and multiuse wood pallets. iGPS has been named a "Top Green Provider" by Food Logistics, a "G75 Top Green Supply Chain Partner" by Inbound Logistics, and is also a recipient of the Supply and Demand Chain Executive SDCE 100 Award. For more information, please call 1-866-556-8103 or visit www.igps.net.

SOURCE iGPS Logistics