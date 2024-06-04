iGrafx Announces Strategic Partnership with INTRAMART to Enhance Business Process Automation and Solidify Leadership in the DTO Space

TUALATIN, Ore., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iGrafx, a global leader in process intelligence, is excited to announce a strategic technology partnership with NTT DATA INTRAMART, a preeminent force in business process automation for over two decades. This partnership is set to redefine the standards of system building and process automation, particularly enhancing the capabilities of INTRAMART's business process management (BPM) solution through the integration of iGrafx Process360 Live.

INTRAMART has been at the forefront of facilitating customers' journeys, allowing for the seamless creation and optimization of business processes. With iGrafx's expertise in providing end-to-end solutions for process discovery, design, and execution, this collaboration will usher in a new era of business transformation.

"Joining forces with INTRAMART represents a pivotal step in our mission to not only consolidate our leadership in the digital twin of an organization (DTO) arena but also to expand our presence in rapidly growing markets such as Japan," said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx. "iGrafx Process360 Live is designed to bring unparalleled value to our clients, and by integrating with intra-mart Accel Platform, we are set to accelerate the transformation of how businesses leverage process automation for strategic advantage."

"Anticipation for the DTO's role in achieving digital transformation has surged in Japan," said Yoshihito Nakayama, President and CEO of NTT DATA INTRAMART. "With our history of deploying BPM solutions to over 10,000 clients, we're thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with iGrafx. This alliance allows us to propose comprehensive business process transformation, propelling us towards the next phase of innovation and growth."

This alliance is expected to unleash new levels of efficiency and innovation, enabling customers to tap into the unique value propositions of both platforms. iGrafx's commitment to facilitating seamless transitions into the digital future aligns perfectly with INTRAMART's vision, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the DTO landscape.

About iGrafx:

iGrafx is the global leader in process intelligence and process management, helping deliver the business processes of the future, today. Our Process360 Live platform allows organizations to discover, design, and optimize their business processes to increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations. More than 2,000 customers worldwide are realizing value with iGrafx. Learn more by visiting http://www.igrafx.com.

About NTT DATA INTRAMART CORPORATION

NTT DATA INTRAMART CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the development and sales of the commercial framework product "intra-mart" for building web systems. intra-mart is the Digital Process Automation Platform that reviews all operations in a company into optimal processes and realizes end-to-end digitization and automation of entire operations by linking with new digital technologies such as RPA and AI, as well as a diverse set of development components. Since 1998, the original system development framework, business component group, and application series planned and developed by our company have been introduced to more than 10,000 companies as of the end of March 2024. Also, we are building systems, consulting, training, and operational support with more than 200 partners.

