iGrafx Named a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Solutions

TUALATIN-PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iGrafx, a leading provider of process intelligence software, announced today it has been named a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Solutions by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the world's leading DTO vendors. iGrafx was positioned as a Leader for its high scores across the Customer Impact and Technology Excellence categories.

A DTO is a digital representation of an organization's products, systems, and processes, enabling data-driven decision-making to support strategic goals. The 2024 report assessed 19 vendors, evaluating product portfolio, market presence, and customer value proposition.

"iGrafx's inclusion in the Leader category is a testament to the value our customers are realizing with our solutions," said Alexandre Wentzo, iGrafx chief executive officer. "We are committed to delivering the future of digital twin technology, leveraging process intelligence to empower enterprises to achieve continuous process improvement, operational efficiency, and digital transformation."

Key Differentiators Highlighted by Quadrant Research:

Process Simulation: Utilizing discrete event simulation algorithms, iGrafx enables precise calculation of the business impact of potential process improvement, enriched by data from process mining for enhanced accuracy and predictive insights.

Open-Architected Platform: The iGrafx commitment to an open-architected approach ensures seamless integration with a wide array of systems, facilitating scalability and the incorporation of best-of-breed technologies.

Comprehensive Platform Integration: By integrating process intelligence with process mapping, design, and automation, iGrafx offers a holistic platform that supports continuous, incremental improvements across organizations.

Market and Customer Success Strategies: With a strong presence in North America , EMEA, and significant growth in the Asia Pacific , iGrafx continues to expand its global footprint. The company focuses on delivering solutions that support digital transformation, customer experience enhancement, risk and compliance, and operational excellence.

"iGrafx Process360 Live is a robust Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) solution, emphasizing process intelligence, process design, and automation. With advanced features like predictive analytics and Generative AI, the platform facilitates digital transformation, delivering improved business outcomes and enhanced customer value," said Sofia Ali, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The platform provides user-friendly interfaces for an intuitive experience, empowering informed decision-making and effective business process optimization. Users looking for a DTO solution which is easy to use and has a strong customer base, with support for various use cases in industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and banking and financial services, can choose the iGrafx Process360 Live platform."

iGrafx has consistently delivered innovative solutions that enable organizations to discover, design, optimize, and transform their business processes. The company's flagship offering, Process360 Live, stands at the forefront of process intelligence technology, offering unmatched capabilities in process mining, modeling, and simulation.

About iGrafx:

iGrafx is the global leader in process intelligence and process management, helping deliver the business processes of the future, today. Our Process360 Live platform allows organizations to discover, design, and optimize their business processes to increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations. More than 2,000 customers worldwide are realizing value with iGrafx. Learn more by visiting http://www.igrafx.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services. As a strategic knowledge partner, Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables offer comprehensive information and insights for strategic growth planning. For more information, visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research.

