IGS Energy's Grant Program Supports Nonprofits' Access To Solar

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGS Energy, a privately owned energy retailer, announced this week its second grant fund to support nonprofit organizations increasing equitable access to solar energy.

In celebration of Earth Month, the Clean Energy for Everyone Grant Program is open to all qualified nonprofits for projects that expand access to solar energy and jobs in the solar industry. The grant program aims to:

Help people from underrepresented groups gain solar industry skills, secure jobs in the solar sector and earn a sustaining income.

Provide access to electricity and reduce housing costs by supporting increased solar installations in communities that currently lack reliable, affordable energy.

"We believe that investing in improved access to renewable energy not only helps mitigate the effects of climate change, but also has the ability to improve individuals' lives and economic circumstances," said Jen Bowden, vice president of social impact for IGS Energy.

In considering applications to the grant program, IGS Energy has identified the following two key impact areas:

Solar industry workforce development: IGS invests in programs that support the advancement of underrepresented populations (including women and people of color) and people living and working in communities that have historically relied on fossil fuels to drive their local economy. IGS is also investing in programs within solar energy-related fields of study and with job training and placements.

Access to reliable, affordable solar power: IGS supports programs that increase access to solar energy, domestically and internationally, for households where access is unreliable and unaffordable.

To be eligible for the grant program, projects must be action-oriented, identify specific goals and outcomes that can be effectively measured to evaluate success and work to build an inclusive and diverse transition to renewable energy.

Applications will be accepted from April 24 to June 14, 2024. Grant recipients will be notified in August. Learn more about the program and access the application .

In 2021, IGS Energy awarded through its first Clean Energy for Everyone grant program $1.2 million in funding to 10 nonprofits with projects focused on energy equity and the benefits of the green economy. Learn more about the 2021 grant recipients here .

ABOUT IGS ENERGY

IGS Energy is redefining what it means to be an energy retailer. We're leading the transition to a more sustainable energy future for a healthier planet by empowering home and business customers to source the energy that's right for them, manage their costs and carbon footprint and protect the systems that keep their homes running efficiently. As a proudly private company that's served customers for more than 30 years, we follow the principles of Conscious Capitalism, prioritizing the needs of our customers, employees and the communities where we live and work. IGS Energy offers sustainable technologies and services, including 100% renewable electricity, carbon-neutral natural gas, solar energy systems and energy-efficiency products. We serve as a trusted advisor to more than 1 million customers nationwide. For more information, visit www.igs.com .

Media Contact:

Jenna Hartman

[email protected]

SOURCE IGS Energy