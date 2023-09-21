IGSA Creates Cyber Resiliency Committee

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Committee (IGSA) announced today the creation of a Cyber Resiliency Committee (CRC) supported by Aristocrat Technologies, Light & Wonder and AXES.ai to create standards for cyber risk management, cybersecurity governance and framework control standards for casino operators and their ecosystem.

"It is very inspiring to see IGSA Platinum and Gold members come together rapidly to address the alarming rate of increase of cybersecurity issues in our industry," stated Earle G. Hall, Chairman of IGSA and CEO of AXES.ai. "Our members are clear that cybersecurity has to be a top priority for all gaming suppliers in our industry to protect operators and our industry at large. A sincere thank you to Aristocrat Technologies and Light & Wonder for stepping up to lead this initiative to improve our industry."

"IGSA is being called to lead a concerted effort to create cyber standards to protect our industry and that is exactly what we will do thanks to the incredible leadership within our Platinum and Gold members," stated Peter DeRaedt, President of IGSA. "This committee will solicit experts within our membership to create ready-to-use standards to improve cyber resilience. We are grateful that our Chairman, Earle G. Hall, has volunteered to act as interim chair, to lead this committee that we anticipate will offer much needed guidance and support to our industry."

For information about IGSA and its standards and committees, and on how to become a supporting member, visit igsa.org.

About IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers all over the world, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross-sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

Press contact:

Peter DeRaedt, [email protected]

SOURCE International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)