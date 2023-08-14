IGT Achieves Improved ESG Score from FTSE Russell

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

14 Aug, 2023, 06:45 ET

Company ranks in the 99th percentile in the Travel and Leisure sector

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it achieved an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Score of 4.2 out of 5.0 from FTSE Russell, positioning IGT in the 99th percentile within the Travel and Leisure sector of FTSE Russell's ESG Scores. This was an improvement from IGT's previous ESG Score of 3.5 out of 5.0 in 2022, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to enhancing ESG performance.

"IGT remains dedicated to incorporating the highest standards of sustainability practices throughout our business and achieving this improved score from FTSE Russell's ESG Scores and ranking in the top percentile is a testament to our global commitment," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "We are pleased to have instilled a strong sustainability mindset among our employees and all stakeholders, and we will continue to seek opportunities to advance our initiatives."

FTSE Russell's ESG Scores and data model allows investors to understand a company's exposure to, and management of, ESG issues in multiple dimensions. The ESG Scores are comprised of an overall rating that breaks down into underlying pillar and theme exposures and scores built on over 300 individual indicator assessments that are applied to each company's unique circumstances. The ESG Scores align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), all of which are reflected in FTSE Russell's ESG framework.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Also from this source

IGT Congratulates Michelle Carney for Receiving the Major Peter J. O'Connell Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award

Notification of Transaction by a Person Closely Associated

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.