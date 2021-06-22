IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System Elevates Gaming in Greece via Deployment at Regency Casino Thessaloniki

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that one of Greece's premier casinos, Regency Casino Thessaloniki recently deployed the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system ("CMS") and a vast suite of compatible IGT bonusing, content and convenience systems modules. This pivotal deployment marks the first go-live of the Company's award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE CMS in Greece and the second IGT ADVANTAGE installation in Europe.

"Deploying IGT ADVANTAGE at Regency Casino Thessaloniki positions us to drive efficiencies and elevate the level of personalization, service and entertainment that we can offer Regency Club members," said Ian Gosling, Regency Entertainment Group, Chief Operating Officer. "IGT has been a trusted Regency Entertainment Group supplier for decades and by leveraging their sophisticated and scalable CMS, Regency Casino Thessaloniki can continue our legacy of prioritizing future-forward technologies that drive performance and keep us on the leading edge of casino entertainment."

"Regency Casino Thessaloniki will benefit from IGT ADVANTAGE's capacity to capture robust business analytics and can leverage those insights to optimize their gaming floor and create loyalty-driving bonuses, rewards and promotions," said Mark MacCombie, IGT Senior Vice President Sales, EMEA. "Greece is an important market to IGT and extending our IGT ADVANTAGE footprint to this region with a well-respected operator such as Regency Entertainment Group is a significant accomplishment for IGT and one that validates the relevance of the system for our customers in EMEA and beyond."

In addition to deploying IGT ADVANTAGE, Regency Casino Thessaloniki is leveraging an array of loyalty, service and content-enhancing modules and apps. For the first time, the casino will equip its slot machines with M5, IGT's versatile content management module that enables personalized promotions, offers and conveniences to be showcased in a slot game's service window.

In addition to leveraging performance-driving IGT bonuses such as Random Riches®, PointPlay®, XtraCredit® and Lucky Coin to elicit player excitement, the casino will drive convenience and efficiency through a variety of modules and apps. One such app is IGT's Mobile Responder, a solution that improves customer service by pushing automatic service alerts and carded-player event notifications to the casino staff's mobile devices in real time.

For more information, visit igt.com. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

