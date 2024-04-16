IGT and Acres to Resolve all Pending Litigation

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) and Acres 4.0, Acres Manufacturing Company, and John Acres ("Acres") announced today that effective April 12, 2024, they have reached an agreement to resolve all legal disputes between the two companies. Terms of the settlement have not been announced.

The resolution was reached in the United States District Court of Nevada, directed to United States patents that pertain to facilitating use of a financial transaction device in a cashless wagering system in a gaming system, and Nevada State Court directed to a breach of contract claims.

"IGT is pleased to reach a mutual agreement with Acres that resolves all disputes between us. This allows us to dedicate our collective resources where they are better served, driving continued innovation in the exciting and evolving cashless gaming space," said Nick Khin, IGT COO Gaming.

Adds John Acres, CEO of Acres, "We are thrilled to put this matter behind us and work cooperatively with IGT to build exciting new gambling experiences that can increase both player enjoyment and casino profits."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management platform. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

