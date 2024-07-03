IGT and Churchill Downs Incorporated Pioneer Historical Horse Racing ("HHR") in Malta with National Lottery plc

Malta's National Lottery becomes first gaming operator outside the US to offer HHR solutions supporting international expansion for IGT and Exacta Systems

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that they have expanded their HHR technology footprints to Malta via an agreement with National Lottery plc, a subsidiary of IZI Group. Per the agreement, IGT product will initially represent 100-percent HHR floor share at National Lottery's first HHR venue, IZIBINGO situated in St. Paul's Bay, and Exacta Services, Inc., a subsidiary of CDI, will power the property's gaming floor with its Exacta Connect® system solution. IGT and Exacta will also power HHR at several other National Lottery gaming venues throughout the island. These landmark deployments mark the world's first HHR technology deployment outside of the U.S.

National Lottery plc will launch its HHR offering with more than 80 IGT HHR games on proven IGT hardware including the PeakSlant™49, PeakSlant32 and Cobalt™27 cabinets. Players will have the opportunity to enjoy HHR-versions of award-winning games such as Prosperity Link™ and player-favorite IGT classic games such as Cleopatra™ Gold, Wolf™ Run Gold and Stinkin' Rich Skunks Gone Wild! ™. Exacta Connect® will be the driving force with its all-in-one pari-mutuel system, ensuring the gaming floors are compliant, running smoothly, and driving handle.

"Exacta is thrilled to announce our new partnership with IZI Group and IGT in Malta," said Jeff Lind, Exacta Systems President, "which marks an exciting first step towards our international expansion. The flexibility of our Exacta Connect system in adapting to different markets and legislative environments, coupled with the thrill of HHR gaming, continues to drive this growth."

"We are excited to launch the first-ever HHR offering outside the USA," said Johann Schembri, National Lottery plc Chief Executive Officer. "This first installation at IZIBINGO and other sites within our lottery network in the coming weeks is the result of extensive efforts and represents a significant step in our mission to innovate the operations of the National Lottery. Our collaboration with Exacta and IGT, two of the world's leading technology providers in this market, enables us to establish the ideal showcase for this offering, as we endeavor to expand this concept internationally."

"Expanding our Historical Horse Racing footprint in Malta is an exciting growth milestone for IGT and a testament to the quality and global relevance of our HHR content and hardware portfolio," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "By offering players HHR-versions of highly popular IGT games such as Prosperity Link and Cleopatra, National Lottery plc is extending the reach of some of the gaming industry's most celebrated content in a format that players readily enjoy."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. For more information on IGT, visit IGT.com , follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X , or watch IGT videos on YouTube .

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company's most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Exacta Systems

Exacta Services, Inc., is a subsidiary of Exacta Systems, LLC, the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN), Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. www.exactasystems.com.

About National Lottery plc

National Lottery plc is the exclusive concessionaire for the national lottery of Malta. It forms part of the IZI Group, Malta's foremost land-based gaming operator, with commercial interests in lotteries, casinos, electronic gaming machines and sports betting. National Lottery plc is an equal opportunities company and one of the largest privately-owned groups providing full-time employment to over 550 employees. For more information, please visit www.izigroup.com.

