IGT and Holland Casino Upgrade Video Poker Across the Netherlands with 500 PeakBarTop Cabinets

LONDON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it is modernizing video poker across the Netherlands with a 500-unit deployment of PeakBarTop™ cabinets at Holland Casino gaming venues throughout the region. This multi-phase installation started in 2023 and once complete, will account for the largest PeakBarTop installation in Europe.

"IGT's PeakBarTop cabinets have elevated the aesthetic of Holland Casinos' gaming floors and introduced a new level of entertainment and comfort to our players," said Pieter Boers, Holland Casino Vice President Gaming & Services. "When looking to enhance our video poker offering, Holland Casino knew IGT was the ideal supplier given their decades of leadership in video poker performance and innovation."

"We're thrilled that Holland Casino entrusted IGT to help modernize its video poker offering with 500 PeakBarTop cabinets and our legendary Game King™ content," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "The PeakBarTop cabinet is the leading bartop hardware solution in the world and is the ideal complement to the many IGT solutions on Holland Casinos' gaming floors."

IGT's PeakBarTop cabinet features an ergonomic design that includes a 23-inch curved, full-HD display, a front-mounted ticket printer and an embedded card reader. The PeakBarTop cabinet also includes a range of technologically advanced features such as enhanced lighting and sound, a USB mobile device charging port, a play-level indicator for service staff, and embedded Bluetooth technology that enables operators to seamlessly integrate with IGT's cashless gaming systems technology.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

