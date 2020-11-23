IGT and Maverick Gaming to Deliver Retail and Mobile Sports Betting with Launch of Play Maverick Sports in Colorado

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its leading PlaySports platform will power world-class retail sports betting at Maverick Gaming's three Colorado-based casinos as well as interactive sports betting throughout Colorado via Play Maverick Sports. Through a multi-year agreement with Maverick Gaming, IGT will provide its proven PlaySports turnkey solution including user-friendly self-service PlaySports kiosks, to Grand Z Casino and Johnny Z's Casino in Central City, Colo. and Z Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. The IGT PlaySports platform, complete with a fully integrated Player Account Management (PAM) solution, will also power Maverick Gaming's "Play Maverick Sports" mobile sports wagering app.

"IGT's comprehensive PlaySports technology will enable Play Maverick Sports to engage new players and enhance our portfolio with exceptional sports betting experiences at our casinos and throughout the state of Colorado," said Justin Beltram, Maverick Gaming Chief Operating Officer. "The turnkey nature of IGT's PlaySports solution and its proven ability to deliver positive player experiences across channels were key drivers of our decision to choose IGT as our sports betting growth partner. Maverick Gaming cannot wait to extend the excitement of sports betting to our players and sports fans throughout Colorado."

"By leveraging the IGT PlaySports turnkey solution, Maverick Gaming is positioned to benefit from the entire PlaySports value chain and operate a top-quality, cross-channel sports betting program," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "IGT will apply the experience and expertise that we have gained through our leading B2B sports betting operations in 15 U.S. states to help fuel the success of Maverick Gaming's Colorado sports betting enterprise."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

ABOUT MAVERICK GAMING LLC

Maverick Gaming is majority owned and was founded by gaming industry veterans Eric Persson, who previously served as Global SR Vice President of Slots at Las Vegas Sands and Justin Beltram, former Vice President of Slots at Bellagio and Marina Bay Sands. Together they bring over 30 years of gaming experience spanning gaming markets around the world including the Las Vegas Strip (Venetian, Palazzo, Bellagio), Macau (Sands China Limited), Singapore (Marina Bay Sands), and many regional markets in North America. Maverick Gaming currently owns four casinos in Nevada, three in Colorado and nineteen card rooms in Washington.

