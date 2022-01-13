IGT and Meruelo Gaming Form Strategic Sports Betting Partnership

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company recently signed a strategic sports betting agreement with Meruelo Gaming LLC, an affiliate of the SAHARA Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., and the Arizona Coyotes (National Hockey League team).

Under the terms of the agreement, Meruelo Gaming will leverage IGT's trading advisory services and PlaySports technology to power the SaharaBets statewide mobile sports betting app for Arizona.

"The scalable PlaySports technology, turnkey services, capabilities and vast sports betting experience make IGT SaharaBets' ideal sports betting growth partner in Arizona," said Alex Meruelo, Meruelo Group President & CEO. "Giving Arizona Coyotes fans the option to place pre and in-game wagers online will increase fan engagement and boost the already contagious excitement of every play on the ice."

"Given Alex Meruelo's success in turning the Grand Sierra Resort into the vibrant, successful casino that it is today, and all the positive changes that he initiated with the SAHARA on the Las Vegas Strip, I am excited to see what he will do in Arizona as the owner of a professional sports team with its own sportsbook," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "I'm thrilled that Alex decided to partner with IGT for the hardware, software and trading services to make it happen."

IGT PlaySports is deployed at more than 60 gaming venues across the U.S. To learn more visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

