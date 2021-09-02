IGT and Oneida Nation Pioneer Sports Betting in Wisconsin via PlaySports Agreement

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its world-class PlaySports platform footprint will expand into Wisconsin through an agreement to power sports betting at Oneida Casino, on the Oneida Nation Reservation. Operated by the Oneida Nation, Oneida Casino, located at 2020 Airport Drive in Green Bay, will leverage IGT's turnkey PlaySports solution for retail and mobile sports betting. The Oneida Nation is the first tribe in Wisconsin to receive approval from the State government to operate a sports betting program at a casino.

"We look forward to partnering with IGT to introduce sports betting to our loyal patrons and becoming the first casino in Wisconsin to operate a sportsbook," said Louise Cornelius, Oneida Casino Gaming General Manager. "Implementing IGT's proven PlaySports platform and trading advisory services will strongly enhance Oneida Casino as a premier gaming destination."

"IGT applauds the Oneida Nation for being the first tribe in Wisconsin to re-negotiate its compact with the State and position themselves to reap the long-term benefits of deploying IGT's world-class PlaySports solution," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "We're committed to supporting Oneida's sports betting vision and producing the highest quality technology, solutions, and services to successfully launch and sustain its sports betting operations."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

