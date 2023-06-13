IGT and Scientific Games Awarded 20-Year Lottery Contract for Loteria Mineira Brazil as Part of Consortium

LONDON and ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT Global Solutions Corporation ("IGT"), a subsidiary of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) and Scientific Games, LLC ("Scientific Games") today announced that they, along with local partner SAGA Consultoria e Representações Comerciais e Empresariais S/A ("SAGA"), have formed a consortium and executed a concession agreement with the Minas Gerais State Lottery ("LEMG") to operate an instants and passive lottery in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The consortium will bring instant and passive games to players in the southeastern state of 21 million people where lottery games are the only form of legalized gaming. Currently, only Keno and a national draw game are offered in the state.

Terms of the 20-year agreement provide the consortium with an exclusive license for lottery operations in Minas Gerais, including instant games, a supporting instant ticket system and passive lottery games, with an option in the agreement for a 20-year renewal. IGT and Scientific Games will lead the consortium's operation of the instant ticket and passive lottery business in Minas Gerais, and will jointly provide printed instant games planning and production, while Scientific Games will supply the software and management system requirement.

"We are very pleased to enter the Brazilian lottery market through this partnership with Scientific Games and SAGA, leveraging IGT's decades-long experience operating some of the world's largest lotteries, along with best-in-class instant ticket and passive lottery solutions for player entertainment and good causes," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "This agreement enables us to expand IGT's global leadership in lottery and build upon our operational expertise while creating additional opportunities in Brazil through the launch of printed instant tickets and related services."

"We are excited to bring our 50 years of expertise in lottery instant games, analytics, systems and management services to Brazil through our partnership with IGT and SAGA. The sole purpose of our consortium is to build a lottery operation focused on maximizing revenues for LEMG's beneficiary programs," said Michael Conforti, Scientific Games President of International. "Players in Minas Gerais can look forward to world-leading instant scratch game entertainment delivered through an advanced, highly secure gaming system that serves both retailers and street vendors."

The contract is effective June 9, 2023 and the consortium is expecting to launch instant games by the end of 2023.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

