IGT and the Plaza Hotel & Casino Celebrate Life-Changing Jackpots with Las Vegas’ Exclusive Wheel of Fortune® Slots Zone

The vibrantly themed Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone covers more than 2,900 square feet and is conveniently located in the heart of the Plaza Casino's gaming floor. The space is home to more than 40 IGT Wheel of Fortune slots games, including both new and classic themes in mechanical reel and video reel formats. Accessible to all Plaza Casino guests, the Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone is the ideal destination for players seeking the most famous slots theme of all time and their chance to activate the iconic, multi-color Wheel of Fortune wheel and holler "Come on Big Money!" while taking in signature "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" celebrations.

"When Plaza Casino guests enter our new Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone, it is immediately apparent that they're in Las Vegas' epicenter of Wheel of Fortune slots fun," said Casey P. Adras, the Plaza Hotel & Casino Director of Slot Operations. "We've collaborated with IGT to create a compelling space that delivers an exceptional guest experience, features the most in-demand Wheel of Fortune games and embodies the jackpot-paying legacy of the iconic slots brand."

"In creating Las Vegas' exclusive Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone, the Plaza Casino harnessed the excitement, appeal and familiarity of IGT's Wheel of Fortune slots brand to create a venue that players will quickly associate with world-class casino entertainment and life-changing jackpots," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "We look forward to ongoing collaboration with our customers at Plaza Casino to ensure that they maximize the performance of this new space through IGT's latest Wheel of Fortune slots games and casino technologies."

"The Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone at the Plaza Casino in Downtown Las Vegas captures the excitement of the most acclaimed slot theme of all time on an unprecedented scale," said Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television SVP Global Licensing & Brand Management. "For decades IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots has set the gaming industry standard for life-changing jackpots and there is no better place for this type of winning mecca than Las Vegas, the world's most iconic gaming destination."

Wheel of Fortune slots is the most successful slots theme of all time. Since the game's 1996 debut, IGT has made more than 250 variations of the player-favorite slots theme and distributed them in countries around the world. Wheel of Fortune slots have minted more than 1,000 millionaires, totaling well over $3 billion in jackpot payouts, and have earned dozens of accolades on the merit of attributes ranging from innovation to player affinity.

For more information, visit IGT.com, or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

©2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

