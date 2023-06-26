IGT Announces Coast-to-Coast Launch of Mystery of the Lamp Premium Progressive Game on PeakCurve49 Cabinet

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

26 Jun, 2023, 16:31 ET

Highly anticipated Mystery of the Lamp™ game serves as launch title for dazzling new PeakCurve™49 premium cabinet

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its highly captivating and much-anticipated new multi-level progressive ("MLP") game, Mystery of the Lamp, can now be enjoyed at more than a dozen casinos across the U.S. Many additional casinos are scheduled to deploy the game in the coming weeks and months. Mystery of the Lamp scored exceptionally well in IGT's vast performance-testing programs and is featured on the Company's newest hardware, the PeakCurve49 cabinet.

Continue Reading
IGT Announces Coast-to-Coast Launch of Mystery of the Lamp Premium Progressive Game on PeakCurve49 Cabinet
IGT Announces Coast-to-Coast Launch of Mystery of the Lamp Premium Progressive Game on PeakCurve49 Cabinet

"IGT's Mystery of the Lamp is a high-energy game that leverages some of our most successful play mechanics and combines them with stunning graphics, entertaining bonuses, attractive jackpots and very strong math," said Dubravka Burda, IGT SVP Global Studios. "We're thrilled that this exciting game can come to life on IGT's PeakCurve49 cabinet; an exceptional form factor with superior ergonomics and the very best in lighting, sound and merchandising."

IGT's PeakCurve49 cabinet joins the Company's award-winning Peak hardware family and features a 49-inch progressively curved ultra-HD display. With an ergonomic design, a 27-inch topper and a 13.3-inch dynamic player panel with dual bash buttons, the PeakCurve49 offers dynamic LED signage packages that can quickly transform any game to a dazzling jackpot beacon.

"Mystery of the Lamp builds on the extensive global success that we've enjoyed with the Prosperity Link MLP and is a continuation of IGT's considerable momentum in the premium progressive segment," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "As our customers look to modernize and optimize their floors with high-performing content and hardware, IGT's Mystery of the Lamp on the PeakCurve49 is a go-to game that they can confidently deploy in premium locations on their gaming floors."

The vibrantly themed Mystery of the Lamp game includes two compelling base games, Enchanted Palace and Treasure Oasis, and offers players five attractive jackpot levels. As players collect gems in base game play, they accumulate in the above-reels genie lamps until the genie is summoned and initiates one of three exciting bonus events. Unique to this game, multiple game features can combine in bonus events leading to even bigger win potential. Elements of Mystery of the Lamp were inspired by IGT's global sensation, Prosperity Link, which was named "Slot Product of the Year" in the 2022 Global Gaming Business Gaming & Technology Awards.

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Also from this source

IGT Games and Systems Power Play at Recently Opened Santan Mountain Casino in Arizona

IGT Elevates Gaming Entertainment Across Alberta via New Game Set for CrystalDual 27 Video Lottery Terminals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.