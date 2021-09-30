IGT Appoints Joe Asher As President Of Sports Betting

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) ("IGT") today announced that it has appointed Joe Asher as President of Sports Betting, effective October 1, 2021. Reporting to Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting, Asher will lead the ongoing expansion of the IGT PlaySports sports betting business in North American markets.

"The PlaySports sports betting solution is among the most widely used in the U.S., powering approximately 50 U.S. sportsbooks for 20 customers across 18 states. We expect continued growth in our PlaySports business, and Joe Asher's knowledge, experience, network and vision for sports betting are key ingredients to boosting our future success," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting.

Asher joins IGT having recently served as CEO of William Hill US. He held this position from 2012, when the business was created, until it was sold to Caesars Entertainment Inc. in April 2021. Asher joined William Hill when it acquired Brandywine Bookmaking, a company he created as a start-up in 2008.

"I'm really excited to join Enrico Drago and the IGT PlaySports team to help this business reach new heights for our customers and our shareholders," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "This is a unique moment in the North American gaming industry as sports betting is expanding rapidly and opportunities abound. I have some background working in partnership with PlaySports and I look forward to working with our team to further enhance our technology and trading capabilities to serve our existing and future customers."

Asher's background in the gaming industry is built on a lifelong passion for the race and sports betting business. Honored as a member of the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2021, he has held management positions at several racetracks including Brandywine Raceway, Dover Downs, Harrington Raceway and Foxboro Raceway. Asher was also the Wilmington News-Journal's thoroughbred racing handicapper for Delaware Park. He also became the youngest track announcer in North America, calling races at Harrington, Foxboro, Brandywine and Dover Downs. Asher continues to announce horse races, serving as a guest announcer at the Elko County Fair every year.

Outside of his career in sports betting, Asher was an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. A graduate of the University of Delaware and the Delaware Law School of Widener University, Asher served a judicial clerkship with the Supreme Court of Delaware and was admitted to the bar in Delaware and New York.

