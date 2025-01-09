IGT Becomes First Gaming Industry Supplier to Achieve iCAP Ready Accreditation from National Council on Problem Gambling

New supplier-specific accreditation recognizes IGT for upholding highest levels of responsible gaming standards in iLottery operations

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it is the first gaming industry supplier to receive the Internet Compliance Assessment Program ("iCAP") Ready accreditation for its iLottery operations from the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG").

Based on the original iCAP designed for gaming operators, iCAP Ready is a U.S. accreditation program designed for gaming suppliers who are committed to upholding responsible gaming standards across their products and services. Supported by the NCPG, iCAP Ready utilizes best practices from the Internet Responsible Gambling Standards to ensure suppliers implement and maintain responsible gambling policies, provide effective staff training and offer comprehensive player support tools.

"We applaud IGT for leading the way as the first recipient of the iCAP Ready accreditation," said Keith Whyte, Executive Director of the National Council on Problem Gambling. "This achievement showcases IGT's leadership and demonstrates that suppliers play a crucial role in ensuring player protections and promoting responsible play."

"Being the first gaming industry supplier to achieve the iCAP Ready certification for our iLottery business is a testament to IGT's comprehensive responsible gaming processes and practices implemented throughout the organization, and our dedication to protecting our employees, customers, and players worldwide," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "With Advancing Responsibility as a core pillar of IGT's Sustainable Play program, we aim to meet and exceed responsible gaming standards as a trusted supplier to ensure that our customers are provided with the necessary tools to keep their players safe and promote positive play."

To obtain the iCAP Ready accreditation, IGT's responsible gaming policies and practices were audited by an independent agency. An overall compliance assessment was also performed by a third party on behalf of NCPG to ensure IGT's responsible gaming framework met iCAP Ready's objective of protecting the consumer and ensuring safer gambling practices for players, beginning with the supplier.

