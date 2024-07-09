IGT Boosts Instant Ticket Offering in Spain with Compelling New Games for ONCE

Company signs five-year contract to resume supplying its instant ticket games to the region

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a five-year contract with Organización Nacional de Ciegos Espanoles ("ONCE") to print exciting instant ticket games for lottery players in Spain. As part of the contract, which runs through 2029, IGT will print a portion of ONCE's new instant tickets.

"ONCE continuously looks for ways to enhance our instant ticket portfolio, which is one of the reasons why we wanted to add IGT's diverse game content back into our lineup," said Francisco José Martínez Palao, ONCE Director of Operations and Logistics and Head of the Lottery Production and Logistics Center. "IGT's industry-leading products have helped contribute to ONCE's success for over 20 years, and we believe IGT's wide variety of instant ticket games will enable us to continue providing premier player experiences."

"IGT is pleased to once again be printing instant tickets for ONCE's lottery players to enjoy," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "As the longtime, trusted supplier of ONCE's lottery central system and software maintenance services, IGT looks forward to expanding our lottery portfolio in Spain to include new and exciting instant ticket themes."

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

