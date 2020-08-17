IGT Builds Upon Industry Leadership with New York Lottery Contract Extension

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), signed a two-year contract extension with the New York Lottery, extending its current contract to August 6, 2022. As part of the extension, IGT will deliver 400 new GameTouch™ self-service vending machines to the Lottery and continue providing the Lottery with an advanced central system, terminals, and ongoing services.

"As the leader in the global gaming industry, IGT delivers excellence by focusing our innovations in content, hardware and platform technology that enable customers such as the New York Lottery to continue its ranking as one of the largest and most successful lotteries in the world," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT is pleased to extend our long-term partnership with the Lottery and we will do our part to ensure that it continues to set record-breaking sales and maximize its more than $68 billion contribution to education in New York."

In addition to the most advanced lottery technology and solutions, IGT also provides the New York Lottery with services that include the installation and maintenance of the lottery terminals, retailer training, field services, call center support, and instant ticket warehousing and distribution.

