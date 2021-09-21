IGT Congratulates Wendy Montgomery for Induction into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame

"Wendy Montgomery is a seasoned lottery executive who uses her expertise to advocate for solutions that drive our customers' growth," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. "She has driven IGT's leadership as a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility. Her colleagues at IGT applaud her induction into to the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame."

"I am incredibly honored to be inducted into the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame among so many of my talented peers," said Montgomery. "Having worked on both the operator and supplier side, I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with lottery colleagues across the globe to achieve the common goal of modernizing products and solutions that meet the demands of our ever-evolving lottery industry and its players."

The Lottery Industry Hall of Fame was founded by PGRI in 2005 as a means of honoring those who have done the most to make the lottery industry the great success that it is today. Membership is reserved for lottery professionals who have promoted excellence and integrity throughout their careers. Each year, former inductees nominate and vote on the final recipients.

In her current role, Montgomery is responsible for leading the Global Gaming, Global Lottery and Digital & Betting marketing teams, trade shows, external communications, corporate social responsibility, and overseeing IGT's corporate brand strategy and creative services. Under her leadership, IGT has made substantial contributions to industry-best standards and paved the way for significant new channel sales development within lottery.

Montgomery chairs IGT's Executive Sustainability Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Executive Council, and also serves as Co-Executive Chair of IGT's Women's Inclusion Network. Additionally, she has played an integral role in PGRI's Women in Lottery Leadership initiative, a premier global program to advance women into senior leadership positions.

When she joined IGT in 2018, Montgomery was Senior Vice President of Global Lottery Marketing and was responsible for leading the lottery marketing strategy including, product development and innovation and customer advocacy. Prior to IGT, Montgomery spent 13 years at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation where in her last role as Senior Vice President, Lottery she led Lottery marketing, sales, operations, policy and planning, and the iGaming business.

Montgomery is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at Queen's University in Kingston, Canada. She holds a diploma in Marketing Management from the Institute of Marketing Management in Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as a Higher National Diploma in Business studies from Greenwich University in London. She lives in Providence, R.I. with her husband and son.

For more information, visit igt.com. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

