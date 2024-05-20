IGT Continues Multi-Level Progressive Momentum with New Tiger and Dragon Game on the PeakCurve49 Cabinet

Dazzling new theme introduces innovative mechanics and gameplay features on proven hardware

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its new multi-level progressive ("MLP") game, Tiger and Dragon™, recently debuted on casino floors across the U.S. Available on the sleek PeakCurve™49 cabinet, Tiger and Dragon combines new and proven mechanics with high bonus frequencies for an action-packed entertainment experience.

"We made a commitment to advancing IGT's game performance with strong multi-level progressive content and leveraged our extensive research and focus group capabilities to achieve this with the award-winning Prosperity Link and Mystery of the Lamp MLP games," said Dubravka Burda, IGT SVP Global Studios. "Bolstered by our strong momentum in the MLP space, we combined proven game mechanics with exciting new features and gameplay in the development of Tiger and Dragon. We're excited to unveil this extremely fun and entertaining game with our casino operator partners and their players."

The Tiger and Dragon MLP is available in two base games, Multiplier and Cash On Reels™. Both games feature three unique bonuses: Tiger, Dragon, and the combined Tiger and Dragon bonus. The game introduces an entirely new lock-and-respin and reveal bonus structure featuring money ball symbols with credit values that can combine. In another new game mechanic, when gong symbols on reels land in the same row, monetary winnings are revealed. Adding to the gameplay excitement are the game's "up arrows" that appear on reels and increase credit values exponentially.

The game's Tiger bonus presents win opportunities on a 3x5 reel matrix, and both the Dragon bonus and the combined Tiger and Dragon bonus advance the reels to an 8x5 reel matrix for big win potential. The vibrant game stands out on the gaming floor on the PeakCurve49 cabinet with unique merchandising options, vivid graphics and LED signage.

