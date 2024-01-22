IGT Delivers Enhanced Solutions to Virginia Lottery

Company to upgrade central lottery system, replace 5,500 retail point-of-sale terminals and upgrade communications network to cellular

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year contract extension with the Virginia Lottery. The extension, when added to the full duration of the contract, will run through October 2033, and in addition makes available three, one-year extension options. IGT will provide the Virginia Lottery with an upgraded lottery central system and communications network, new point-of-sale hardware, and exciting gameplay features with a target live date of October 2025.

"Since first partnering with the Virginia Lottery in 2000, IGT has helped us responsibly modernize our lottery offerings and drive sales growth for our business," said Tony R. Russell, Virginia Lottery Interim Director. "We look forward to IGT's enhancements to our system and point-of-sale technology that will ultimately support our mission to generate revenue for Virginia's K-12 public education."

"IGT has worked closely with the Virginia Lottery for more than 20 years to deliver world-class, innovative lottery solutions and services," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "The upgraded technology being deployed for the Virginia Lottery as part of our latest extension will offer increased flexibility for the Lottery to easily manage its back-end operations. Additionally, the introduction of a progressive jackpot feature to the Lottery's Print 'n Play games will provide players with engaging new experiences."

Under the terms of the contract extension, IGT will upgrade the Virginia Lottery's central retail system to its newest version of Aurora™, part of IGT's OMNIA™ lottery solution. IGT also will replace 5,500 retailer terminals with its high-performance, high-volume terminal, the Retailer Pro S2, enabling the Lottery to easily add new features across multiple point-of-sale terminals simultaneously. IGT has been the primary lottery technology partner to the Virginia Lottery since 2000 and its primary instant ticket provider since 2020.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

