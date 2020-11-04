IGT Expands Wheel of Fortune® Hardware Portfolio with Coast-to-Coast Launch of PeakSlant49 Wheel Cabinet

The PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet is an extension of IGT's successful Peak hardware series and was artfully engineered specifically for the Company's signature Wheel of Fortune slots content. Standing at nearly nine-feet tall, the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet becomes a jackpot beacon on a casino floor with its vibrant, dynamic video wheel and 49-inch progressively curved ultra-HD touchscreen display. Equipped with intelligent cabinet lighting, advanced audio technology, an inductive wireless charger and USB charging port, the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet includes a range of features that contribute to its memorable player experience. Additionally, the cabinet features a performance-driven Dynamic Player Panel that includes a 13.3-inch multi-touch display, bash button and ergonomic design.

"The Wheel of Fortune games are consistently one of our most popular products at ARIA," said Jeff Elmore, ARIA's Vice President of Casino Operations. "We believe, with the launch of the new cabinet, our partners at IGT have developed an exciting new technology our guests will embrace and that will enhance their overall gaming experience."

"Foxwoods is elated to offer our players next-generation Wheel of Fortune casino entertainment with our 'first in the East' debut of IGT's Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link on the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet," said Bryan Hayes, Foxwoods Resort Casino Senior Vice President, Gaming Operations. "Wheel of Fortune slots has been a staple on the Foxwoods casino floor for decades, so I am confident our patrons will jump on the opportunity to play IGT's latest iteration of the iconic game."

The cabinet launched with the highly entertaining Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link slots game with base game themes Lucky Lotus® and Enchanted Blossoms™. The player-selectable multi-denom games are rich with compelling mechanics such as the Mystery Link feature which is the gateway to the game's four progressive jackpots, and the industry-leading lock and respin mechanic.

"IGT continues to invigorate the Wheel of Fortune slots experience with exciting new games and hardware such as Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link slots on the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet," said Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television SVP Global Licensing & Brand Management. "As a premier entertainment brand and the leading theme in casino entertainment, Wheel of Fortune slots maintains its jackpot-paying legacy thanks to IGT's passion for and leadership in building the world's best casino games."

"Now more than ever, our customers are looking to IGT to produce memorable games such as Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link on the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet that inspire play, drive casino visitation and help them differentiate their casino floors," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT's PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet was uniquely designed for Wheel of Fortune slots content and its trademark, anticipation-driving entertainment that players have grown to love. We believe leading operators such as ARIA and Foxwoods will benefit from the research-backed and performance-driven experiences that this Wheel of Fortune cabinet and content will introduce to their casino floors."

The PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet is IGT's fourth Peak-series cabinet to launch in 2020. It follows the successful market introductions of the PeakSlant49™, PeakSlant32™ and award-winning PeakBarTop™ cabinets. For IGT ADVANTAGE® customers, the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet can be equipped with Bluetooth technology to enable operators to integrate with IGT's cashless gaming systems technology, Resort Wallet™.

