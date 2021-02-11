IGT Expands World-Class Content and Hardware Footprint with Historical Racing Machine Deployments in Virginia

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently expanded its position in the growing historical horse racing (HHR) segment with the Company's first historical racing machine (HRM) deployments in Virginia. Through a distribution agreement with Exacta Systems, IGT is providing players at Peninsula Pacific Entertainment-owned gaming venues throughout Virginia with HRM-versions of their favorite IGT video slot themes such as Fortune Coin®, Solar Disc™ and Red Hot Tamales! ® on the Company's proven CrystalCurve® and CrystalDual® 27 cabinets.

"As the historical horse racing segment continues to grow across the U.S., Exacta Systems is thrilled to partner with leading content provider IGT to ensure that players have access to the highest caliber game content and cabinets in the market," said Jeremy Stein, Exacta Systems CEO. "The recent deployment of IGT's historical racing machines in Virginia introduces a compelling, casino-style entertainment experience that is new to the Commonwealth and will help drive growth for our customers."

"IGT's distribution agreement with Exacta Systems enables us to pursue exciting new growth opportunities like those offered in Virginia's expanding historical horse racing market," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "With IGT's performance-tested content and proven hardware portfolio, we can offer a steady stream of new HHR experiences that engage players and elevate the profile and success of the entire HHR gaming segment."

"Introducing IGT's exceptional HRM content and cabinets to our gaming venues throughout Virginia has been a welcomed addition to the quality of entertainment that we can offer our players," said Aaron Gomes, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment Chief Operating Officer. "As we look to drive growth and differentiate our offering, IGT's video slot-style HRM games captured our players' attention and brought some of the gaming industry's most popular slot themes to our gaming floor."

Virginia joins Kentucky as the second jurisdiction where IGT has deployed its HRMs.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Exacta

Exacta Systems is a leader in the Historical Horse Racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best of breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second to none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

