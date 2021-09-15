IGT Extends Cashless Gaming Momentum to Oklahoma via Resort Wallet and IGTPay Agreement with Indigo Sky Casino

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company is extending its momentum in cashless gaming technology deployments to Oklahoma, the U.S. state with the second-highest concentration of gaming machines per capita. Indigo Sky Casino in Wyandotte, Okla. is the latest casino to join the cashless gaming revolution by way of a multi-year agreement with IGT and a phased rollout of the Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system.

By combining Resort Wallet technology with the IGTPay solution, Indigo Sky Casino will offer its patrons convenient, one-step access to funds from external sources such as credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and eWallets.

"Enhancing Indigo Sky Casino's IGT ADVANTAGE deployment with IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules will truly differentiate our gaming experience in Oklahoma and give our guests access to the industry's most user-friendly cashless gaming technology," said Melanie Heskett, Indigo Sky Casino General Manager. "As the demand for cashless and contactless payment technologies accelerates in nearly every sector, Indigo Sky Casino is pleased to be an early mover in this space by partnering with our long-time growth partner, IGT."

"In deploying IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay, Indigo Sky Casino will benefit from the many advantages of operating a cashless gaming ecosystem and its guests will enjoy added choice and convenience on the casino floor," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Senior Vice President Global Product Management for VLT, Poker, Systems and Payments. "Launching Resort Wallet and IGTPay in Oklahoma, one of the country's premier tribal gaming markets, reflects IGT's continued leadership in the digital payments space and the versatility of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system and modules."

Indigo Sky Casino plans to initiate the rollout of IGT's full gaming solution in 2021.The technology stack includes the option for "carded cashless" and "cardless cashless" gaming. With carded cashless, the player will leverage his or her physical GO Rewards loyalty card and insert it into a slot machine to transfer funds, fund play, cash out and check account balances. In the cardless cashless model, Indigo Sky Casino patrons will have the option to use the property's mobile app to complete all payment-related actions safely and securely.

In both configurations, Indigo Sky Casino players will create a PIN-protected Cashless Wagering Account where they can fund their accounts at the casino cage or slot machine or through external sources such as bank accounts and credit or debit cards. Funds in the Cashless Wagering Account are securely maintained for the next play session or property visit, and players can also transfer funds between slot machines on site or withdraw funds into a bank account. IGT's experienced Payments team will support Indigo Sky Casino, managing all aspects of payment-related services such as contracting with payment services providers, funds management, fraud/risk management, and player support.

For more information, visit igt.com/cashless, or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

