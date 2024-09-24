IGT Extends Success of Wheel of Fortune Brand to New Product Categories at Global Gaming Expo 2024

With a vibrant "Wheel of Fortune Zone" as the centerpiece of its G2E booth, IGT will exhibit how its new Wheel of Fortune-branded solutions can create that famous WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE! fun and fervor across an entire gaming floor.

"In introducing the Wheel of Fortune brand to our video poker, ETG and VLT product portfolios, we're giving our customers incremental opportunities to expand the reach the of player-favorite brand and its jackpot-paying legacy," said Nick Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming. "IGT's G2E 2024 booth will feature a lively Wheel of Fortune-branded zone where we'll deliver the jackpot excitement and energy that our new Wheel of Fortune games can bring to every corner of their gaming floor."

Product highlights within IGT's Wheel of Fortune Zone at G2E will include:

Wheel of Fortune Video Poker: The game combines IGT's legendary video poker content with the award-winning Wheel of Fortune theme to deliver a game rich in content and entertainment. Available on the CrystalCurve™ and PeakSlant™49 cabinets, Wheel of Fortune Video Poker incorporates the franchise's famous puzzle-solving features and the iconic "Wheel Bonus" that has had players chanting "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" for decades. The multi-hand poker game is available in triple-play, five-play and ten-play configurations and can award players 30,000, 50,000 or 100,000 credits, respectively, for a dealt royal flush.

Wheel of Fortune on IGT's GameAce™ ETG Solution: With a towering wheel that can extend up to 120-inches in diameter, IGT's Wheel of Fortune ETG solution is sure to draw casino patrons' attention. As a standalone game for IGT's GameAce ETG solution, IGT's Wheel of Fortune ETG game can be enjoyed concurrently while playing other live or RNG ETG games, or independently. When the game's "Wheel Bonus" or "Puzzle Board" features are triggered, the solution's huge, multi-pointer wheel will spin, creating a high-visibility spectacle, much like a wheel spin on the TV game show.

Wheel of Fortune for VLT: With the largest VLT footprint in North America, IGT applied its vast experience in the segment to create Wheel of Fortune VLT, a highly anticipated version of the celebrated slots. The VLT game includes proven math and mechanics that have propelled the success of the slots franchise. Wheel of Fortune for VLT will debut on the Sierra 27, IGT's newest terminal rich with cutting-edge technology, player-tested ergonomics and a pristine 27-inch game display.

Wheel of Fortune Slots: G2E will be the global debut for 11 new Wheel of Fortune Slots themes. Among the most anticipated are Wheel of Fortune Cash Link™ Big Money™ on the new Wheel of Fortune Trio cabinet and Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Reels Double Diamond® on the DiamondRS™ Wheel cabinet. Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money is an attention-grabbing video slots game with a large, physical wheel that extends across three banked slot cabinets. The title features the player-preferred Cash Link feature, a Cash Link Multiplier that can award up to 35X and exciting free games. Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Reels Double Diamond is IGT's first stepper-version of the popular Cash Link game family and is part of the Company's new "Ultra Link" wide-area progressive (WAP) network that will include a $1.125 million progressive jackpot reset. The game leverages the DiamondRS's IGT Diamond Glass™ to create a content-rich experience that blends the best attributes from a trio of famed slot franchise: Wheel of Fortune, Cash Link and Double Diamond.

First launched in 1996, IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots is hailed as one of the most successful slot themes of all time. Since the game's debut, IGT has paid out nearly $3.6 billion in jackpots and minted more than 1,200 millionaires. Last year, IGT announced that it extended its licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television to continue producing Wheel of Fortune games via a contract that extends through 2034.

