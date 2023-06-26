IGT Games and Systems Power Play at Recently Opened Santan Mountain Casino in Arizona

Company's award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system, games, and cabinets to generate unrivaled player experiences at Gila River Resorts & Casinos' new property

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that Santan Mountain Casino in Chandler, Ariz., has opened its doors with a diverse offering of IGT's leading gaming solutions. IGT ADVANTAGE, the Company's comprehensive casino management system (CMS), will connect over 800 slot games on the gaming floor, including a compelling selection of IGT's performance-proven games on the Company's state-of-the-art cabinets.

"We are excited to deploy the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS at our fourth location, Santan Mountain Casino, and extend our exclusive THE Card® loyalty program across all of our properties to create memorable guest experiences," said Dominic Orozco, President & CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "IGT's leading-edge systems and games have been instrumental in providing our players with elevated entertainment, and we are confident that IGT's innovations will position us to maximize operational efficiency and continue to drive play at our new property."

"IGT congratulates Santan Mountain Casino on its opening, and we look forward to supporting its growth as the standout gaming technology supplier," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "Through the deployment of our IGT ADVANTAGE CMS and the placement of our dynamic games and hardware, IGT will enable Santan Mountain Casino to be yet another Gila River Resorts & Casinos venue that offers an exceptional gaming portfolio that meets evolving player preferences and expectations."

One of the industry's most comprehensive casino management systems, IGT ADVANTAGE will support Gila River Resorts & Casinos' business objectives and THE Card® loyalty program by providing the tools needed to personalize the player experience while streamlining operations and delivering customized automation at all four of the Company's properties.

With the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS, Santan Mountain Casino will leverage IGT's M5 content delivery solution to run the Lucky Coin™ bonus, one of IGT's highest-performing bonusing apps. The property will also utilize IGT ADVANTAGE to deliver the Beverage on Demand service app, next-generation AVENTO™ in-game hardware, and the Bonusing Suite to engage players.

In addition to IGT's systems solutions, Santan Mountain Casino will offer an assortment of top-rated IGT games. Highlights include the award-winning Prosperity Link™ video slots on the PeakSlant49™ cabinet and Game King™ X multi-game poker on the PeakBarTop™ cabinet. To meet the preferences of traditional slots players, guests can enjoy iconic themes like Pinball Double Gold™ and Double Top Dollar™ on the revolutionary DiamondRS™ mechanical reel cabinet.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Gila River Resorts & Casinos currently operates four locations in Arizona, Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva and Santan Mountain, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community. The resorts at Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva are Four Diamond accredited. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, all four casinos offer a combination of slots, live table games, poker, bingo and BetMGM sportsbooks. Additional information is available at 1-800-946-4452 or at PlayAtGila.com.

